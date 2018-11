Unhealthy Air Quality Shutters Three Sierra College Campuses

Roseville, CA- Sierra College is closing all campus locations except Tahoe-Truckee due to deteriorating air quality conditions.

Effective immediately, all day and evening classes and activities at the Rocklin Campus, Nevada County Campus, and Roseville Center are cancelled and all offices are closed through tomorrow evening, Thursday, November 15.

Further updates will be posted tomorrow after 3:00 PM.