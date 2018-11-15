Latest Roseville and Rocklin School Closures

Roseville, CA- Here are the latest updates regarding local school closures.

Some local schools remain open despite ongoing health and safety concerns from dangerous levels of particulate matter in the air.

“Children and elderly are at the highest risk.”

At the time of publication, air quality is deemed hazardous by government officials.

Schools Open

Loomis Union – OPEN

Placer Union – OPEN

Schools Closed for Health and Safety

John Adams Academy – CLOSED

Eureka Union – CLOSED

Rocklin Unified- CLOSED

Roseville City Schools – CLOSED

Dry Creek Joint Elementary CLOSED

San Juan Unified- CLOSED

Rocklin Academy- CLOSED

Roseville Joint Union – CLOSED

Maria Montessori – CLOSED

Sierra College- CLOSED

William Jessup- CLOSED

Folsom Cordova – CLOSED

Western Placer- CLOSED

We will post additional updates as they become available.