Latest Roseville and Rocklin School Closures
Roseville, CA- Here are the latest updates regarding local school closures.
Some local schools remain open despite ongoing health and safety concerns from dangerous levels of particulate matter in the air.
“Children and elderly are at the highest risk.”
At the time of publication, air quality is deemed hazardous by government officials.
Schools Open
- Loomis Union – OPEN
- Placer Union – OPEN
Schools Closed for Health and Safety
- John Adams Academy – CLOSED
- Eureka Union – CLOSED
- Rocklin Unified- CLOSED
- Roseville City Schools – CLOSED
- Dry Creek Joint Elementary CLOSED
- San Juan Unified- CLOSED
- Rocklin Academy- CLOSED
- Roseville Joint Union – CLOSED
- Maria Montessori – CLOSED
- Sierra College- CLOSED
- William Jessup- CLOSED
- Folsom Cordova – CLOSED
- Western Placer- CLOSED
We will post additional updates as they become available.