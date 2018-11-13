Current Access and Escorts Blocked for Safety

Paradise, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol completely understands and empathizes with everyone who is trying to gain access to the evacuated areas from the Camp Fire.

We need to restate that the safety of everyone is, and always will be, the highest priority. We are working with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, CAL FIRE, and all first responders to get the area open as soon as possible, however, we want to clarify some information about access to evacuated areas.

“At this time, there will be no escorts permitted into the evacuated areas.”

Some of the more serious reasons we are not allowing access are safety concerns with; downed power poles, hazardous material, the methodical search for missing persons, and the roadways need to remain clear for the multitude of emergency services trying to access the area.

While we are not allowing access here are some resources you might find useful while the closure is in effect.

Medication and medical supplies can be located at:

Red Cross at the Neighborhood Church, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928

You can check the status of your residence at:

CAL Fire map on CHP-Valley Division Facebook page

Check Towed Vehicles

Located on the CHP homepage

Missing persons call:

Missing Persons List Online, click here

(530) 538-6570

(530) 538-7544

(530) 538-7671

We will continue to work diligently to open the areas and will advise you as soon as possible when they will be open. Thank you for your cooperation.