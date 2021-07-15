Cyrene at Fiddyment rentals priced from $3,350 month

Roseville, Calif. – Arizona-based developer Curve Development has entered the single-family rental industry with their newest regional project, Cyrene at Fiddyment.

The 152-unit rental project sits on 15.9 acres of land in the highly desirable City of Roseville. Curve’s single-family detached home designs include attached two-car garages, fully-fenced private backyards with maintenance-free landscaping, and high-end interior finishes. Every home will be energy efficient with the help of solar and a 220 V outlet in the garage for electric vehicles.

Located east of Interstate 80, residents at Cyrene at Fiddyment will benefit from the highly acclaimed schools, world-class golf courses, award-winning parks, recreation centers, and numerous shopping and retail centers. The modern home design and unique architecture include hardwood-inspired plank flooring, entertainment-style kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops, and artisan front doors; all capture the essence of modernity. The single-family rental community captures the heart of everyday living without the stresses of homeownership.

Part of Fiddyment Ranch

Cyrene at Fiddyment will have two-story homes with four-floor plan designs and internet included in rent. The new community has immediate access to a sizeable 12-acre community park adjacent to the project, sidewalks throughout the community, and nearby retail, transportation, and employment opportunities. Cyrene at Fiddyment, located in the Fiddyment Ranch Master-Planned Community, is designed to emphasize the natural surroundings, including Oak Woodlands, three significant creeks, and riparian corridors.

Curve’s newest development is a one-of-a-kind rental community combining lush landscaping, strategic home layout, and overall consistency that provides residents with a dimensional flow unique to a detached single-family home neighborhood. It is the community you want to live in and a place you call home. It just happens to give you the freedom of renting. Curve Development is proud to step into Roseville’s single-family housing rental market and provide these much-needed single-family homes. Curve’s subsequent developments in the Sacramento-based area Cyrene at Meadowlands and Cyrene at Twelve Bridges will begin construction in December of 2021 and July of 2022.

For more information about Cyrene at Fiddyment, visit https://www.cyreneatfiddyment.com/