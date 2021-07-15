Home rentals roseville

Cyrene at Fiddyment rentals priced from $3,350 month

Roseville, Calif. – Arizona-based developer Curve Development has entered the single-family rental industry with their newest regional project, Cyrene at Fiddyment.

The 152-unit rental project sits on 15.9 acres of land in the highly desirable City of Roseville. Curve’s single-family detached home designs include attached two-car garages, fully-fenced private backyards with maintenance-free landscaping, and high-end interior finishes. Every home will be energy efficient with the help of solar and a 220 V outlet in the garage for electric vehicles.

Located east of Interstate 80, residents at Cyrene at Fiddyment will benefit from the highly acclaimed schools, world-class golf courses, award-winning parks, recreation centers, and numerous shopping and retail centers. The modern home design and unique architecture include hardwood-inspired plank flooring, entertainment-style kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops, and artisan front doors; all capture the essence of modernity. The single-family rental community captures the heart of everyday living without the stresses of homeownership.

Cyrene at Fiddment development in West Roseville

Part of Fiddyment Ranch

Cyrene at Fiddyment will have two-story homes with four-floor plan designs and internet included in rent. The new community has immediate access to a sizeable 12-acre community park adjacent to the project, sidewalks throughout the community, and nearby retail, transportation, and employment opportunities. Cyrene at Fiddyment, located in the Fiddyment Ranch Master-Planned Community, is designed to emphasize the natural surroundings, including Oak Woodlands, three significant creeks, and riparian corridors.

Curve’s newest development is a one-of-a-kind rental community combining lush landscaping, strategic home layout, and overall consistency that provides residents with a dimensional flow unique to a detached single-family home neighborhood. It is the community you want to live in and a place you call home. It just happens to give you the freedom of renting. Curve Development is proud to step into Roseville’s single-family housing rental market and provide these much-needed single-family homes. Curve’s subsequent developments in the Sacramento-based area Cyrene at Meadowlands and Cyrene at Twelve Bridges will begin construction in December of 2021 and July of 2022.

For more information about Cyrene at Fiddyment, visit https://www.cyreneatfiddyment.com/

