Vernon Street Town Square

Roseville, Calif. – Placer SPCA’s Woof Wine & Dine, a popular dog-friendly food and wine festival is returning on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The event will feature tastings from some of the region’s best local restaurants, wineries, and breweries.

Come enjoy an evening under the twinkling lights of Vernon Street Town Square in Roseville with your favorite two- and four-legged friends.

WHEN: May 18, 2023 | 6:00pm – 9:00pm

WHERE: Vernon Street Town Square | 311 Vernon Street in Roseville

COST: Tickets purchased in advance are $35 each and include all food and beverage tastings. Tickets will be sold for $45 at the door. (All proceeds benefit Placer SPCA.)

Guests must be 21 or older to attend, including designated drivers. Dogs must remain on leash at all times, and water and treats will be available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: placerspca.org/woofwineanddine

Questions about Woof Wine & Dine? Please call (916) 872-6163 or email [email protected]

Woof Wine & Dine is sponsored by VCA Animal Hospitals, Temptooth, Silvers HR, Denio’s Farmers Market and Swap Meet, Consolidated Communications, Frkovich Properties, Al Johnson Consulting, MUN CPAs, WGG Wealth Partners, Sequoia Advisory Group, Sconce Electric; Propp Christensen Caniglia, Vision Quest, Central Valley Community Bank, Advantage Pharmaceuticals, Cochrane & Wagemann Funeral Directors, First Northern Bank, Roseville Automall, Gurnee Mason Rushford Bonotto & Forestiere, Minuteman Press, Cycle Bar, Atlantic Street Pet Emergency Center, SERISIMPLE, Pointer Pest Control, Roseville Downtown Business Partnership, Pet Food Express, Colleen & John Laubinger, Aldo Pineschi Consulting, Danielle Roe Events, Dr. David & Bonnie Verhaag, Storz Fiduciary Services, Incredible Pets, and Debbie Newton, Coldwell Banker Realtor.

