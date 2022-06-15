Celebrate what makes Placer County special June 23-26

Roseville, Calif. – Heart-racing carnival rides, deep-fried corn dogs, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, family-fun pig races and hip-swaying live music.

They’re all part of the Placer County Fair that opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 23 and continues through Sunday, June 26. The Fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive. You can learn more at https://www.placercountyfair.org/.

“Meet Me at the Fair”

The 84th annual event’s slogan is “Meet Me at the Fair,” and whether it’s with family, friends or that special someone for date night, the Fair is bigger and better with more carnival rides, family-friendly entertainment and the recently completed Attaway Pavilion.

“The Fair is a community-wide celebration, a chance to connect,” said Kim Summers, Interim Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism.

“The Fair is a long-standing tradition, a generations-old event that keeps evolving and getting better every year with something for everyone.” Kim Summers

Crafters, Music Lovers, & Thrill-seekers

The Placer County Fair features a carnival – with more than 18 rides and test-your-skill games – arts and crafts and food booths, competition exhibits that generate 500-plus entries, live entertainment and the always-popular livestock exhibit, where adorable pint-sized pygmy goats compete for attention with 1,000-pound steer.

“As the oldest annual event in Placer County, the Placer County Fair is beloved by many in the community,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair Cindy Gustafson. “From arts and crafts to exhibits, concerts, carnival, livestock shows and pageants, the Fair is a great opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience all that Placer County has to offer.”

The Fair also has much to offer, from the Miss Placer County Scholarship Pageants that officially open the Fair Thursday afternoon to the second annual Placer County Rib Cook-off on Sunday.

“The Placer County Fair is the one event where all residents of Placer County can come together and celebrate what makes Placer County special and the place we call home,” said Lauryl Hernandez, Chair of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism Boards of Directors.

Record turnout

A record 23,000 people attended the Fair in 2021, more than double the average attendance in recent years. The Placer County Fair was one of the first – and among the few – fairs to be held last year in California. The Fair was canceled because of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

“Last year was celebrated with record attendance, and we hope this trend continues as more special events are added to enhance traditional fair features,” Hernandez said.

More Carnival rides for 2022!

Live music, beer and wine are available in the just-completed Attaway Pavilion, named after David Attaway, the former CEO of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism who died earlier this year.

New entertainment at the Fair includes the Perfection on Wheels BMX Stunt Team, Jack Spareribs Shipwrecked Magic & Comedy Show, and The Silver Starlets, a two-women aerial team from Canada that will perform in the Roebbelen Center. The All-Alaskan Racing Pigs return this year, along with the three-day Cornhole Tournament in the Roebbelen Center.

But arguably the biggest – and brightest – attraction is the carnival, where fairgoers can get a great view on the Ferris wheel or enjoy some thrills on the Black Widow and the Drop Tower. Wold Amusements will bring 18 rides to the Fair this year, from the kid-friendly to the scream-worthy Starship 2000 and the Zipper.

“Watching kids smile, that’s the one thing that never wears off,” said company CEO Jason Wold, whose 90 employees handle everything from managing ticket sales to operating the traditional carnival games. “We sell fun and great memories. We’re going to have a good time.”

Ticket & Parking Info

Admission to the Fair is $10 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 11 years old; children 5 and under are free; and military and seniors 65 years and older are $8. Additional admission and carnival ticket information is available at https://www.placercountyfair.org/tickets. Parking is $10 per day.