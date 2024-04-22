Compelling blend of value, performance and luxury

Roseville, Calif. – Being a relatively new luxury vehicle ain’t easy. Why? It’s a tough task going head to head with venerable companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Audi, and Lexus.

That was the task when Hyundai decided to create its luxury brand – Genesis – in 2017. Genesis debuted with two upscale sedans (G80, G90) and has since added the G70 and three SUVs. Despite some strong qualities, none of them has fared well regarding sales.

We spent a week with the 2024 Genesis G70 and came away impressed. It offers a compelling blend of value, performance and luxury. Although it can hang against established rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A-4 and the BMW 3-series, sales of the G70 have been lackluster.

After a breakthrough in 2022 with all-time high sales of 28,173, a year later sales (13,246) fell by more than 50 percent. Despite the low numbers, the G70’s overall sales far exceed the G80 and G90 models. Note the three Genesis SUVs have enjoyed more combined success than the three sedans.

Changes

The G70 arrives this year with a few changes, notably a new standard engine, performance braking and a few design and technology updates. It remains part of the first G70 generation that was introduced in 2019.

The G70 has a low-slung, sporty appearance that should appeal to many. Like the other two Genesis models, it has a large grille that resembles a home plate in baseball. If this was a ploy to garner some attention, it is mission accomplished – a home run.

Performance

There are two strong engine choices with the G70. The standard one is a turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that replaces last year’s smaller 2.0-liter turbo engine. This year’s engine generates 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, increases of 48 horsepower and 51 torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and comes with rear-wheel drive (AWD is optional).

For those seeking more performance, the upgraded engine is the choice – a turbo 3.3-liter, V6 that produces 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds. Fuel economy is modest in both engines, ranging from 20-29 mpg.

Strong performance is combined with some solid driving characteristics that give the driver a confident feel. Adding to that feel are standard driver safety features that include blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic warning, lane keeping assistance, lane centering system, and adaptive cruise control.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 GENESIS G70

Performance: turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 300 horsepower; turbo 3.3-liter, V6, 365 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 21-29 mpg; 20-28 mpg

Price estimate: $41,600 to $52,100

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Interior

Even though the interior gets solid marks for its tasteful styling and ease of learning the vehicle’s intricacies, where the Genesis G70 comes up lacking in comparison to some competitors is the modest room in the back seat and trunk. It’s a tight squeeze for adults in the back seats and the cargo area measures 10.5 cubic feet, which is small for the class.

The standard 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment interface has a sharp screen that’s easy to see and responsive to inputs. The G70 comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging,

Overall, the 2024 Genesis G70 is above average for the class and comes with a reasonable starting price at around $41,600. What remains to be seen is if sales climb or continue to take a down spiral.

