Former hotel being converted to permanent supportive housing

Roseville, Calif.- The former Hampton Inn & Suites Roseville on Sunrise Avenue and Douglas Boulevard is being converted into Sun Rose Apartments for permanent supportive housing by the nonprofit AMI Housing.

In 2022, a partnership between Placer County and AMI Housing was awarded $23.5 million funding from the State of California’s project Homekey for the Sun Rose Apartments project. The anticipated total cost of the project is $29.5 million. This funding is used to buy hotels, motels and other properties to turn them into long-term supportive housing. AMI Housing will serve as the developer and manage Sun Rose Apartments.

83 units for leasing

The Homekey plans call for converting the Hampton Inn & Suites Roseville into 83 units that will be leased to residents who are extremely low-income and exiting homelessness. In June 2023, the City reserved $1.5 million to support AMI Housing’s project. AMI Housing will use it to rehabilitate the units at Sun Rose, which will be approximately $6 million.

Permanent supportive housing is a long-term solution that has been proven to help reduce homelessness. Sun Rose Apartments requires residents to pay a portion of their monthly income toward rent. It will have an onsite house manager and will provide social services to support residents in staying housed. Minor rehabilitation to the units is set to be completed by December 2023, including adding kitchenettes to each unit.

Clients will be referred through Placer County’s homeless resource helpline, 2-1-1. Continued personalized case management will keep residents engaged in employment or vocational activities, mental health, medical and other services as needed.

Serving the community

Complex financing is needed to fund these types of projects. Federal and State funding have lending and monitoring requirements that trigger additional costs such as energy efficiency, accessibility and adaptability features. This project is currently waiting on approval to use funds from the State to close the gap in rehabilitating the hotel for full occupancy. Once approved, renovations and inspections will commence. It is anticipated to have construction completed and full occupancy by the end of 2023.

Impacts

Studies have shown a cost savings of approximately $31,545 annually per person when individuals can be placed into permanent housing from homelessness. This reduces impacts on emergency rooms, public safety response, and emergency shelters, and improves physical and mental health, decreases substance use, and increases employment.

Sun Rose Apartments is located off highway 80 in proximity to services and amenities. This location creates easier access to resources that can help long term success, in addition to safe housing with on-site services for residents.

The estimated number of people experiencing homelessness in Roseville and Placer County decreased in 2023 compared to 2022, according to results of the 2023 Point-in-Time homeless census released by the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS).

The City continues to support, implement, and deliver resources and services to reduce homelessness. Find out more about Roseville’s approach to homelessness and get answers to frequently asked questions.