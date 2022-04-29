Placer County awarded $23.5 million in competitive funding

Roseville, Calif. – The California Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded Placer County $23,516,978 in highly competitive funding as part of the Homekey 2.0 program, the agency announced last night, for the intended purchase of a Roseville hotel to be converted as permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Homekey is the state’s competitive grant program that followed Project Roomkey, which urgently sheltered vulnerable people experiencing homelessness in trailers, motels and hotels to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This will create long term, safe housing with on-site services for residents, which we know is critical to their future.” Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi

Placer County’s iteration of Project Roomkey is set to sunset in June in anticipation of state funding coming to an end. The Hampton Inn & Suites Roseville is the proposed Roomkey site to be converted to permanent supportive housing under the new Homekey grant, with 82 residential units which will be managed by AMI Housing, a local nonprofit provider also providing supportive services.

Approved by County Board

The county Board of Supervisors approved the submission of Placer’s application, in consultation with the City of Roseville, in December 2021 and is set to discuss the acceptance of the Homekey award during the regular May 10 meeting. The Hampton Inn site is located off the highway in proximity to services and amenities.

Appreciation of Governor Newsom

“We appreciate the governor and state’s historic investment to support some of our most vulnerable residents – and the collaboration with our City of Roseville and nonprofit partners that allowed us to move quickly and seize on this opportunity,” said District 5 Supervisor and Board Chair Cindy Gustafson. “Homekey has now allowed us to add nearly 100 beds within the past two years to our inventory of housing options for people experiencing homelessness, which is tremendous progress.”

Most vulnerable residents

“Since mid-2020, this particular hotel has contracted with Placer County to house our most vulnerable residents, with much success and very little fanfare,” said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi. “This will create long term, safe housing with on-site services for residents, which we know is critical to their future.”

Previously, the county acquired a 14-unit motel in Kings Beach during the first round of Homekey, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Like at the Kings Beach site, the Roseville Homekey site would have an onsite house manager and additional services. Clients will be referred through the waitlist from the homeless resource helpline, and are expected to adhere to house rules and pay a percentage of their income as rent. Continued personalized case management will keep them engaged in employment or vocational activities, mental health, medical and other services as needed.

“This represents a significant expansion of permanent supportive housing options to help address the challenge of homelessness,” said Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham. “We’re committed to surround these folks with the supportive services and tools that enable them to be successful, remain housed and lead productive lives.”

Maintaining lowest rate of homelessness

County leaders have been engaged with city partners over the past half year in a regional exploration of homeless strategies, aiming to promote cross-jurisdictional collaboration and consistency in approach – while keeping an eye out for emerging opportunities, like Homekey – to help mitigate homeless impacts and advance Placer’s goal of maintaining the lowest rate of homelessness in Northern California. That process is entering its second phase after an initial report released in March.