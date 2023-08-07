Enjoy a Taste of Greece in Roseville!

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining in Roseville and what better way to conclude summer fun than with a taste of Greece! It’s time for the annual Roseville Greek Food Festival. Spanning two days on September 9 & 10, the annual festivities will return to St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church located on Stone Canyon Drive just off East Roseville Parkway.

The festival celebrates Greek culture and bills itself as “Food, Faith, Family & Festivities.” Opa!

Saturday, Sept 9: 11pm to 10pm

Sunday, Sept 10: Noon to 8pm



Parking & Shuttle

For 2023, parking has moved off-site to 1411 Secret Ravine Parkway Roseville. A FREE shuttle bus service to and from the festival.

Disabled parking is available onsite!

St Anna Greek Orthodox Church