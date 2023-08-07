Furry friends await adoption

Auburn, Calif.- Placer County Animal Services Center is offering $5 pet adoptions through August 31, 2023. The summer adoption special to encourage more people to adopt and give these pets a loving home.

With the summer in full swing, many families are looking for a new addition to their households. What better way to spend your summer than with a furry friend by your side? PCAS knows that adopting a pet is a big decision, and we want to make the process as easy and affordable as possible.

The $5 adoption fee covers the cost of vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and microchipping. We also provide all adopters with pet food and a collar. Additional licensing fees may be required.

11232 B Ave, Auburn 95603

(530) 886-5540

Online