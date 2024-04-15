Hybrid model delivers across the board

Roseville, Calif. – Introduced in Japan and Europe in 1994, and two years later an instant hit in the U.S. market, the Toyota RAV4 has been a class leader for three decades.

Going by the numbers, the RAV4 is the most popular compact SUV ever. It has historic sales of more than 5.2 million after an incredible 434,943 sold in 2023, the second largest in the vehicle’s long history. It marked the fourth time in seven years RAV4 sales have exceeded 400,000. Its primary competitor – Honda CRV – had sales of 361,457 in 2023.

Versatility

There’s no disputing that Americans love their compact crossover sport utility vehicles. These smaller SUVs offer a lot of versatility, typically have an appealing design, and the good ones are also somewhat sporty.

Despite its huge success, Toyota did some tinkering with the RAV4 the past few years. The biggest news has been adding a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid to the lineup. Because the RAV4 was getting a little behind the times in some areas, Toyota did a complete redesign in 2019, making improvements in performance, exterior styling, and adding more technological and safety features.

This review is primarily focused on the 2024 Toyota RAV4 hybrid, part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019.

One of the RAV4’s greatest qualities is its cargo space. In fact, the cargo area of 37.5 cubic feet is so large that one might think the RAV4 is a midsize SUV. Drop the second row down and the space expands to 69.8 cubes, one of the largest in the class, allowing the RAV4 to make a sizable hardware store runs.

All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive comes standard in all hybrids, giving the SUV easy maneuverability in snow country. Because it has 8.1 inches of ground clearance, the RAV4 hybrid can also handle off-road trails and pathways.

Slotted in the Toyota SUV lineup between the three-row Highlander and the subcompact C-HR, the RAV4 has considerable variety, offered in seven trim levels (LE, XLE, SE, Woodland Edition, XLE Premium, XSE, Limited).

Although the engine has been improved, note that several RAV4 rivals provide better performance and a more powerful engine as an upgrade. The lone RAV4 hybrid engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that combines with two electric motors combine to generate 219 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque.

While not quick from a standing position – 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds – the RAV4 delivers steady power. It experienced no issues in passing other vehicles on the freeway or mountainous stretches of highway, thanks in part to its Sport mode. The fuel economy (38-41 mpg) is near the top of its class.

2024 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 219 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 38-41 mpg

Price estimate: $31,800 to $40,100

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside Assistance: 2 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited; Battery 10 years/150,000

We like how the RAV4 handles and it comes with an array of safety features, including lane keeping assist, lane departure mitigation, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Interior

There’s plenty of reasons to be enamored with the RAV4 interior; it’s both comfortable and spacious. We applaud the interior set up that includes a standard 8-inch touchscreen. Control knob placements make sense and there are no cheap, hard plastic materials to detract from the overall appeal.

Seating room is solid in both the front and back rows, although three adults in the back is not ideal for any long trips.

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 hybrid has tremendous upside – there are no weaknesses. Toyota can expect another huge year in sales thanks in part to the versatility the hybrid model adds to the popular RAV4.

