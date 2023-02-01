Registration, expanded hours, and new program highlighted

Roseville, Calif.- Have you ever noticed that without a plan, time just starts flying by and we don’t accomplish as much? I have found time and time again that developing and instituting a solid plan helps keep us on track and accountable – both individually and as a whole.

I carry that philosophy through all my work at RCSD, and that’s why I’m ready to help each of you plan for 2023-2024! Yes, it’s already that time: Priority Registration and after school care options for the next school year are officially underway.

Priority registration

Priority registration for new RCSD students runs from January 23 through February 17, 2023, so take advantage of this time and enroll your student as soon as possible. This will allow your family to be organized for the 2023-2024 school year, ensuring your best opportunity to reserve a spot at your preferred school site.

TK & Kindergarten

In 2023-2024, we have some exciting developments on our school sites, especially for younger elementary school students. Both our Transitional Kindergarten and regular Kindergarten programs will offer expanded hours, which will be helpful to families while also benefiting these young learners.

New! After School Program

Be on the lookout for a new after school program at every elementary school in the 2023-24 school year. In conjunction with the City of Roseville’s Adventure Club, RCSD contracted with Right at School to coordinate our ELO-P program and provide options for onsite, after school care for every family who needs their children in a supervised setting after school. Visit rightatschool.com or Adventure Club to learn more and register for one of the after school programs!

As much as I enjoy being present in this academic year, I always get equally enthusiastic as I look ahead at the great things (and students) to come at RCSD. If you have any questions about registration or enrollment for 2023-2024, our office is available to help.

Let’s dig into February and make some good plans!

Derk Garcia, RCSD Superintendent