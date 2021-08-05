Commitment in putting children first

Roseville, Calif.- And just like that, school is back in session. While I hope you all enjoyed a summer of catching up with friends, family and enjoying the fresh (hot!) air, I can’t help but relish the blank slate the start of a new school year offers. After whirlwind school years in 2019 through 2021, many families might be asking at the start of this year, “What has changed?”

The Roseville City School District has been open for in-person instruction since November 4, 2020, an accomplishment attributed to our staff and community for their commitment in putting children first and doing all we can to bring them (and keep them!) back into the classroom. While health and safety will remain a keen focus, there will be renewed focus on the socio-emotional wellbeing of our students alongside their academics. You could call these changes, but to me these are improvements that will help support our students’ growth in ways we haven’t seen in the past.

Class sizes

This year, you will notice reduced class sizes in grades 4-8 thanks to the hiring of additional staff. This will allow more personal, one-on-one connections between staff and students. We also hired a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) at every elementary school to provide direct support to students in need of academic attention as well as to provide professional development for our staff. Finally, we added two counselors at every middle school to provide critical assistance to students and parents. These TOSA’s, along with an additional counselor added at every middle school, will help us build a sustainable model of socio-emotional and academic support for students and staff. We are fully prepared to support our students’ return to the classroom today and encourage their success far into the future.

11,000 students, 1,200 staff

I am also thrilled to welcome three new principals to our District – Julie Murdaugh at Sargeant Elementary, Brandei Smith at Brown Elementary and Nicole Cumbra at Blue Oaks Elementary. These principals join more than 1,200 staff members and 11,000 students throughout the district this school year, of which 200+ students will continue their academic journey virtually this year.

Again, I would be remiss to not offer my deep gratitude to every staff member, student, family and community member for their part in helping our District reopen and remain open. We hope that this school year provides you a sense of normalcy, a place for your student to call “home” and the opportunity to watch your student flourish in an environment that is committed to their success. Welcome back, #RCSDChampions!

Derk Garcia

Superintendent Roseville City School District