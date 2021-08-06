Workplace, regulatory costs & wildfire mitigation cited in proposed rate increase

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville Electric will be hosting a series of three scheduled public workshops during the month August regarding proposed rates hikes.

Citing rising workplace and regulatory costs along with wildfire mitigation, the proposed rates hikes would include an increase in both electricity rates and service charge rates.

Being one of the very few full service communities in California, Roseville residents enjoy significant savings over PG&E. In addition to much greater reliability, residents often cite Roseville Electric’s lower cost and reliability as a contributing factor in their home buying decisions.

Roseville residents currently pay roughly 9 to 14 cents per kilowatt hour along with surcharges for hydroelectric, greenhouse gas, state and renewable energy.

The oft beleaguered PG&E which filed bankruptcy in 2019 and pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter currently lists their residential tiered rate between 24 and 38 cents per kilowatt hour. (150,000 Placer County residents without power)

Public workshops on proposed changes

Workshops will cover the proposed rate changes and provide an opportunity to ask questions. To register for the virtual event, click the Microsoft Teams link below.



• August 12 @ 5:30 p.m. – Martha Riley Library

• August 26 @ 5:30 p.m. – Maidu Community Center

• August 31 @ 5:30 p.m. – Microsoft Teams virtual meeting