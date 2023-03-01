Replace your turf grass with a water-efficient landscape

Roseville, Calif.- For a limited time, the City of Roseville residential Cash for Grass rebate has returned.

Now through Friday, March 24, 2023, Roseville water customers may apply for this popular rebate that reimburses $1.50 per square foot for turf grass removed and replaced with a water-efficient landscape. Eligible rebate customers can receive up to $2,000 per address.

For eligibility, applicants must:

Participate in a pre-inspection site visit no later than April 7, 2023 before removing your lawn.

Not start a project without City of Roseville approval. Otherwise the project is ineligible.

Complete the project within 90 days of your pre-inspection date or before the last week of June 2023.



Funding is limited, and we will accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis. Please submit applications between March 1 – 24, 2023. Once funding is exhausted, customers may reapply July 1, 2023.

Visit our rebates page or download the application here. Terms and conditions apply.