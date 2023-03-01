Replace your turf grass with a water-efficient landscape
Roseville, Calif.- For a limited time, the City of Roseville residential Cash for Grass rebate has returned.
Now through Friday, March 24, 2023, Roseville water customers may apply for this popular rebate that reimburses $1.50 per square foot for turf grass removed and replaced with a water-efficient landscape. Eligible rebate customers can receive up to $2,000 per address.
For eligibility, applicants must:
- Participate in a pre-inspection site visit no later than April 7, 2023 before removing your lawn.
- Not start a project without City of Roseville approval. Otherwise the project is ineligible.
- Complete the project within 90 days of your pre-inspection date or before the last week of June 2023.
Funding is limited, and we will accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis. Please submit applications between March 1 – 24, 2023. Once funding is exhausted, customers may reapply July 1, 2023.
Visit our rebates page or download the application here. Terms and conditions apply.
California Reservoirs, Snowpack & Drought
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)