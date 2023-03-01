Sports, extracurriculars and social events underway

Roseville, Calif.- Spring is in the air, and the excitement is palpable. With sports, extracurriculars and social events underway, it is one of my favorite times of year!

I’m so proud of our students and all the work they’re doing this semester.

College Prep & CTE

I’d like to take this time to highlight the fantastic college prep and Career Technical Education (CTE) opportunities we have here at RJUHSD, which are crucial to helping students prepare for bright futures in today’s world.

First, we are thrilled with RJUHSD’s newly launched Roseville Pathways, an incredible new option that allows students to learn on their own terms. This is “high school reimagined” and is great for individuals who prefer a nontraditional education with real-world applications.

Another opportunity for students to get ahead is through our Dual Enrollment programs in partnership with Sierra College. Through this program, students can attend college classes while in high school to get a head start on their college education.

Our Auto Services Technician program through Roseville Adult School is also a huge opportunity for an in-demand career path. The evening program is growing rapidly and we’ve been able to bring in a second instructor to accommodate this growth. We encourage anyone who’s interested to call 916-782-3952.

Take Down Tobacco

Outside of these programs we remain committed to student learning and safety on all campuses at all times. This month we are acknowledging Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action on March 31.

I encourage parents to take some time to talk about tobacco use and tobacco products with their children, especially as big tobacco becomes more clever in its marketing and product delivery. If you ever need extra support, remember that RJUHSD offers a Tobacco Use Prevention Program and we have experts ready to help.

We’re nearing the home stretch of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Let’s make it the best we can!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent