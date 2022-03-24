Bidding wars, low inventory continue to drive up prices in Placer County

Roseville, Calif.- In Placer County and the greater Sacramento Market homes are in high demand and are selling quickly. We are in a punishing seller’s market which creates bidding wars, causing homebuyers to make high offers way over the original listing price. These prices are pushing up the median sales price.

The median sales price in Placer County has increased over $75,000 or 22.4 percent from February 2021 to February 2022. The current median price in is $675,000 up $5,000 from the month before.

Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor

Rocklin / Roseville inventory

In Rocklin and Roseville there are only 158 listings which is just about 4-days of inventory. The number of sales is about 42 per day in the two cities. A balanced or neutral market is one where there is between 3 and 6 months of inventory. A seller’s market in less than 3 months. In Placer County we only have days of inventory (homes on the market) which means we are in a hyper-seller’s market.

In my opinion if you are considering buying or selling a home in this market you need professional assistance in this market.

Julie Jalone

If you or someone you know is a homeowner it is a great time to cash in on equity, maybe more than you think. For buyers, interest rates are still very attractive and if you can find the right home, it is a good time to buy. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at the MagnumOne Realty Office in Roseville at (916) 899-6571 by email to [email protected] I would be happy to answer your questions.

We specialize serving the needs of buyers and sellers of homes in the Sacramento area including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Sutter and Yuba counties.

Related