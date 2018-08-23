Placer Sports and Event Center in Roseville

Public Meeting in Roseville Sept 17th

Roseville, Calif. — Placer County is seeking public input on the draft environmental report for the proposed Placer County Sports and Event Center project at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville, now called @the Grounds. A public meeting on the proposal set for Sept. 17.

The proposed project is a collaboration between Placer Valley Tourism and Placer County. An initial phase would see construction of a 160,000-square-foot, indoor sports and event center, with the potential for adding a 30,000-square-foot expansion and a 6,000-square-foot culinary building later.

The draft environmental impact report is available for public comment until Oct. 8.

As part of the county’s environmental review process, a public hearing on a draft environmental impact report is held during the public review period to encourage public comment and community participation.

Public Meeting in Roseville

A public meeting will be held Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m., at Johnson Hall at the Placer County Fairgrounds, 800 All America City Blvd., in Roseville.

The facility for the meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Those needing special assistive devices will be accommodated to the county’s best ability. For more information, please contact Suzy Vose (at the contact information below) at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Proposed Facility

The proposed sports and event center facility would be designed for hosting various sport events and tournaments such as volleyball, basketball, martial arts, dance and cheer competitions. The potential culinary building would include a demonstration kitchen, food storage area, meeting rooms, banquet rooms and offices.

The draft EIR is available for public review during normal business hours at the Placer County library in Auburn, the downtown Roseville Library, and at the Placer County Real Estate Services Division of Public Works and Facilities, 11476 C Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603. It’s also available online at https://www.placer.ca.gov/ppcsec.

Deadline

Comments may be addressed by mail to the Placer County Department of Public Works and Facilities, Real Estate Services Division, Attention: Suzy Vose, Senior Project Manager, 11476 C Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603; at the Sept. 17 meeting; or by email to svose@placer.ca.gov. Comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 8.