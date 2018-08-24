Community Giving Celebrated

(Auburn, Calif.) – Members of Placer Community Foundation (PCF), their donors, board of directors, and committee members, came together at General Gomez Arts and Events Center to celebrate 70 years of community giving. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, wine, and good company while reminiscing over historical accomplishments.

“This has been an incredible 70 years,” said Larry Welch, Chairman of the PCF Board of Directors. “When we look over the decades at everything we’ve done, it’s extraordinary.”

Everything PCF does today is made possible because of two forward-thinking individuals, Mark and Esta Beecher, who donated a parcel of land to establish the Auburn Community Foundation (ACF) back in 1948. ACF later restructured to create PCF, as a way to serve a larger community and to create greater impact.

Historical Highlights

Over the decades, significant community impact has been made. A few historical highlights include the Placer County Courthouse restoration, helping start the Auburn Symphony, funding the Placer High School stadium and tennis courts, restoring the Bernhard Museum, and more.

PCF Today

Today, PCF is a well-known community leader, granting more than half a million dollars in 2017 alone to support several worthwhile causes, including at-risk youth, senior support and care, animal welfare, education, environment, the arts, and more. Through PCF’s Nonprofit Initiative program, 1900 hours in free training was also provided in 2017 to help other nonprofits continue to grow and thrive.

Notable accomplishments in recent years include helping launch a program for foster kids to receive free laptops; funding a mobile food pantry that annually delivers 900,000 tons of fresh food and produce to those in need; and just this past summer, gifting over 100 scholarships to students pursuing a higher education.

“We wouldn’t be making the impact we are today without the Beecher family,” shared Veronica Blake, PCF Chief Executive Office. “We are eternally grateful to them and all of our donors along the way who have had a vision to do more.”