Opportunity for women to insert balance into their lives



Roseville, CA- Ask any woman what’s on her to-do list and she’ll be able to name a dozen errands, projects and people who need caretaking, but guess who is usually at the bottom of her list? Herself.

During almost every moment of every day, women are wearing multiple hats, juggling responsibilities and thinking ahead to what’s next. A mom prepping for a presentation might be checking the clock to ensure she’s on time to pick up the kiddos. A college student on the stairmaster at the gym is probably on her phone answering messages and creating a shopping list. A woman waiting for her medication to be filled is planning her next stop. Her calendar is full, but we’re suggesting she add just one more item to her calendar — a day to pause and pamper herself at the annual Placer Women’s Retreat (PWR) on May 19, 2019 at the freshly renovated @the Grounds in Roseville.

Placer Women’s Retreat May 19

Placer Women’s Retreat is a day for the women to insert balance in their lives and focus on the person so many people rely on — herself. Guests will hear from lifestyle experts who will offer health, wellness and nutrition tips. They’ll also score free swag items, discover new ways to pamper themselves from vendors around the county, enjoy quality time with their moms, best friends, colleagues, neighbors and aunts.

Taking the PWR stage is keynote speaker and local berry legend, Shari Fitzpatrick, who will share her experience as an entrepreneur, business owner and, most recently, an author. Her story is a chance for our guests to sit back, breathe deep and become inspired, because yes, you are awesome!

Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health, PWR will shine a light on women’s wellness and fitness through a talk given by Women’s Wellness Dr. Petra Hoette, where you can ask questions and hear from experts in the medical field. We’ll also offer a mini-yoga session (dress to move!). Throughout the day, guests will sip mimosas, be treated to a deliciously fresh breakfast, coffee and treats while browsing local vendors who have come together to create a mini-shopping experience at the event just for you. Talk about pampering!

We hope every woman leaves with a full heart, swag, gifts for themselves, new friendships, lifestyle takeaways and a desire to reserve their spot for Placer Women’s Retreat 2020.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit placerwomensretreat.org

Carol Garcia, former Mayor of Roseville and Placer Women’s Retreat event coordinator.