Educating teens, young adults and parents on the dangers of fake prescription pills

Rocklin, Calif.- Partners across the government, law enforcement, health, education and nonprofit sectors in Placer County announced today at Whitney High School in Rocklin, the launch of a fentanyl poisoning awareness campaign, “1 Pill Can Kill Placer.”

The campaign was developed to address the increasing local and national fentanyl crisis, and the “fentapill” fake prescription pill epidemic that is becoming a major challenge for the Placer County community.

According the a DEA fact sheet, “Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.”

1 Pill Can Kill Placer

1 Pill Can Kill Placer is brought to you by partners across Placer County including Placer County District Attorney’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Health and Human Services, Placer County Office of Education, Placer County Probation, Placer Community Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Granite Wellness Centers, Raising Placer, Placer-Nevada Rx Drug Safety Coalition, Tahoe Truckee Future Without Drug Dependence and the Gateway Mountain Center.

April 30: Medication Drop Off Event

💊 ROSEVILLE, ROCKLIN & PLACER COUNTY MEDICATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Fentanyl Fact Sheet (DEA)

