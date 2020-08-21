Outlook brightens in Placer County
Roseville, CA- Placer County unemployment rate for the latest reporting period is 9.8%, according to California’s Employment Development Department.
The rate marks of sizeable drop from the previous month’s unemployment rate of 12.8%. Placer County currently has the 11th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Sacramento County posted a 12.5% rate, placing it 40th in the state.
California counties under 10% unemployment
|LASSEN
|8.60%
|TRINITY
|8.60%
|MARIN
|8.80%
|MODOC
|8.80%
|SAN MATEO
|9.20%
|SANTA CLARA
|9.30%
|SIERRA
|9.30%
|INYO
|9.40%
|YOLO
|9.50%
|CALAVERAS
|9.60%
|PLACER
|9.80%
|SONOMA
|9.80%
|SAN LUIS OBISPO
|9.90%
California’s overall unemployment rate stands at 13.7% and remains above the rate during the Great Recession.
The dropping unemployment rate along with Placer County recently being removed from the state’s Covid-19 watch list offers encouraging news and may suggest that the worst of the crisis may be behind us in both health and economic terms.