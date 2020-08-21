Outlook brightens in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Placer County unemployment rate for the latest reporting period is 9.8%, according to California’s Employment Development Department.

The rate marks of sizeable drop from the previous month’s unemployment rate of 12.8%. Placer County currently has the 11th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Sacramento County posted a 12.5% rate, placing it 40th in the state.

California counties under 10% unemployment

LASSEN 8.60% TRINITY 8.60% MARIN 8.80% MODOC 8.80% SAN MATEO 9.20% SANTA CLARA 9.30% SIERRA 9.30% INYO 9.40% YOLO 9.50% CALAVERAS 9.60% PLACER 9.80% SONOMA 9.80% SAN LUIS OBISPO 9.90% Source: CA Employment Development Dept.

California’s overall unemployment rate stands at 13.7% and remains above the rate during the Great Recession.

The dropping unemployment rate along with Placer County recently being removed from the state’s Covid-19 watch list offers encouraging news and may suggest that the worst of the crisis may be behind us in both health and economic terms.

California Industries Payroll