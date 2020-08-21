Worker with briefcase

Outlook brightens in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Placer County unemployment rate for the latest reporting period is 9.8%, according to California’s Employment Development Department.

The rate marks of sizeable drop from the previous month’s unemployment rate of 12.8%. Placer County currently has the 11th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Sacramento County posted a 12.5% rate, placing it 40th in the state.

California counties under 10% unemployment

LASSEN8.60%
TRINITY8.60%
MARIN8.80%
MODOC8.80%
SAN MATEO9.20%
SANTA CLARA9.30%
SIERRA9.30%
INYO9.40%
YOLO9.50%
CALAVERAS9.60%
PLACER9.80%
SONOMA9.80%
SAN LUIS OBISPO9.90%
Source: CA Employment Development Dept.

California’s overall unemployment rate stands at 13.7% and remains above the rate during the Great Recession.

The dropping unemployment rate along with Placer County recently being removed from the state’s Covid-19 watch list offers encouraging news and may suggest that the worst of the crisis may be behind us in both health and economic terms.

California Industries Payroll

California payroll jobs chart
Losses in Construction (-14,800) were largely due to weak hiring in residential construction.
Source: CA EDD

