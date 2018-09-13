Passengers Offered Real Time Bus Tracking

AUBURN, Calif. — Riding public transit in Placer County just got easier and more predictable, thanks to a new service that allows passengers to track their bus in real time.

Using a smartphone, passengers are now able to monitor the progress of their bus with an app know as Next Bus, which relies on GPS technology to follow each and every bus in the Placer County Transit (PTC) fleet.

Not only will Next Bus provide customers with accurate bus arrival times, but it will also let passengers set specific alerts for the routes they rely on most.

“This is an exciting addition to our transit service, as it provides passengers with the tools they need to confidently travel on transit,” said Placer County Transit Manager Will Garner. No longer does a rider need to wonder when their bus will arrive, as the real-time information is now just a click away.”

Smartphone App

The smartphone app is likely the most convenient way to access the information while traveling, but customers can also obtain the information by visiting the Placer County Transit website at www.placer.ca.gov/transit.

While the feature is brand new to PTC, customers of Tahoe Area Regional Transit (TART) have been successfully using Next Bus since 2012, and the app has proven extremely effective, especially for tourists who are unfamiliar with the region.

Texting Tip

Real-time bus information can also be obtained by texting a specific bus stop number to “41411 Placer 1004.” A return text with bus arrival information for that stop will be provided to the customer within moments.

Placer County Transit provides service throughout western Placer County, Monday through Saturday, and operates Placer Commuter Express, a Monday through Friday service, to downtown Sacramento. TART operates exclusively in the North Tahoe area, and all are under the Placer County umbrella.

New passengers are encouraged to trip plan prior to riding local transit. Schedule and stop information for Placer County Transit, Placer Commuter Express and TART are available on Google Maps in the trip planning section.

Customers are also encouraged to use the region’s new Connect Card, a smart card that allows patrons to travel without cash to pay their fare. Riders can load passes and cash value to their Connect Card online by visiting www.connecttransitcard.com.