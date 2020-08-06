Clarity remains elusive on positivity rate

Roseville, CA- Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, health officials continue to point to the positivity rate as a consistently reliable “canary in a coalmine.” Rising positivity rates have predictably foreshadowed a surge in community spread, hospitalizations and rising deaths.

According to their official COVID website, Placer County’s 7-day positivity rate currently stands at 14.4% which is currently among the ten worst in California. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise. The testing rate per 100,000 residents in Placer is also in the bottom tier of California with many experiencing long delays in getting results. Placer County officials continue to report ICU beds in short supply on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Good Opportunity

The ability to track and monitor rates also provides residents with some early warning information to redouble their efforts to take reasonable precautions to bend the curve back. Health experts still recommend washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing as effective mitigation tools during a pandemic.

Working together, an opportunity still remains for Placer County to avoid more painful scenarios by seizing a leadership role.

Our community’s health, businesses and economy will all be the better for it.

County officials respond positivity rate “artificially elevated”

Following publication, Placer officials reached out and pointed to their website disclaimer on “likely underestimates.” Placer officials assert positivity rates are “artificially elevated.” They added, “…additional positive results have been provided manually by health care providers resulting in a higher ratio of positives.”

The disclaimer on Placer’s dashboard, “NOTICE: Please note that CalREDIE, the statewide electronic disease reporting system, is experiencing serious unresolved processing delays. As such, new cases presented here are likely an underestimate of true incident cases being reported. This impacts many of our statistics, including case rates and percent increase estimates

Why the discrepancy?

The state’s CalREDIE (disease reporting registry system) began reporting problems earlier this week with concerns about under-reporting.

“CDPH has discovered an underreporting of COVID-19 cases due to technology issues with the electronic laboratory reporting system which reports into the state’s disease registry system (CalREDIE). However, patient care and test results are not affected or delayed by this issue. Laboratories continue to report test results directly to providers and hospitals, and hospitalization and death rates are not impacted as they are reported directly to the state through different systems. This is also likely leading to underreporting of cases at the local level as well.

While clinicians are still able to report to local health departments, this issue may impact a local public health department’s ability to receive all lab reports in order to case investigate and contact trace.”

Until it’s all sorted out, residents and health officials will not have clarity on this important and closely watched metric.