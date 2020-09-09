Resignation comes in less than one year on the job

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County Public Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Aimee Sisson has submitted her resignation and intends to remain in her position until Sept. 25 to help transition her responsibilities.

“Over the past seven months with Dr. Sisson’s leadership, Placer County has succeeded in limiting the spread of COVID-19, leaving us well positioned to continue safely reopening our economy while still taking necessary precautions,” said Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold. “We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Dr. Sisson joined Placer County in October 2019. Since February she has overseen Placer County’s response to COVID-19; securing critical testing capabilities to help quickly detect new cases and protect first responders and focus on the highly vulnerable residents in congregate living facilities, and the community overall. Most recently, Dr. Sisson worked closely with the Placer County Office of Education to help secure a testing contract to support the safe reopening of Placer schools for in-person instruction.

Dr. Sisson worked tirelessly to communicate with residents and community partners about best practices for slowing the spread of COVID-19 in support of safe economic reopening.

Placer County will immediately begin the search for a new health officer in collaboration with incoming Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham and the county Board of Supervisors.