Raging wildfires and harrowing conditions persist

Roseville, CA – Scorching dry heat, high winds and forest fires have hit California in a record breaking. Camping, one of the bright spots for people looking escaping the Covid-19 shutdowns has just become much more difficult in The Golden State.

The order has been issued that temporarily halts most camping on California’s National Forests. Under penalty of steep fines and imprisonment, camping is prohibited. The exceptions are within a Wilderness Area or within 500 feet of the Pacific Crest Trail. With California’s National Forest dotting the inland regions of the state, coastal regions are expected to see an influx of additional visitors.

The local impact for Northern California was issued on Sept 7, from Randy Moore, Regional Forester of Pacific Southwest Region.

Regional Impact

Eldorado National Forest

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

Lassen National Forest

Plumas National Forest

Tahoe National Forest

USDA Forest Service Order

Order No. 20-09

USDA Forest Service

Pacific Southwest Region

Emergency Camping Prohibition

Camping on hold

Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. 551 and 36 C.F.R. 261.50(a), and to provide for public safety, the following act is

prohibited within the Eldorado National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Lassen National

Forest, Plumas National Forest, and Tahoe National Forest. This Order is effective from September 08,

2020, through September 14, 2020.

Camping, except within a Wilderness Area or within 500 feet of the Pacific Crest Trail.

36 C.F.R. 261.58(e).

Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. 261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from this Order:

Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas

Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order. Any Federal, State or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the

performance of an official duty. Persons with a Forest Service non-special-use written authorization to conduct non-recreational

activities, such as harvesting timber or forest products, or grazing livestock.

This prohibition is in addition to the general prohibitions in 36 C.F.R. Part 261, Subpart A.

A violation of this prohibition is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both. 16 U.S.C. 551 and 18 U.S.C. 3559, 3571 and 3581.