Statewide Direct Primary Election for June 7, 2022

Roseville, Calif.- Placer County Elections Office current results for June 7, 2022 election night. Final unofficial results.

Placer County uses Dominion Voting Systems. To learn more about the safety and integrity of elections, visit the Placer County Voter Fraud Info page.

Election Night Results

DOMINION ELECTION RESULTS PLACER COUNTY ELECTIONS

STATEWIDE DIRECT PRIMARY ELECTION JUNE 7, 2022 ELECTION NIGHT FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

VBM + MAIL + POLLS 06/08/22

12:31:05 AM Registered Voters 275,924 – Cards Cast 39,433 14.29% Num. Report Precinct 230 – Num. Reporting 230 100.00% GOVERNOR Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 38,684 GAVIN NEWSOM 16,570 42.83% BRIAN DAHLE 11,749 30.37% ANTHONY TRIMINO 2,689 6.95% SHAWN COLLINS 1,509 3.90% MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER 1,144 2.96% JENNY RAE LE ROUX 934 2.41% MAJOR WILLIAMS 479 1.24% LEO S. ZACKY 467 1.21% ROBERT C. NEWMAN II 389 1.01% LONNIE SORTOR 383 0.99% RON JONES 346 0.89% REINETTE SENUM 301 0.78% DAVID LOZANO 238 0.62% RONALD A. ANDERSON 217 0.56% JOEL VENTRESCA 212 0.55% ARMANDO “MANDO” PEREZ-SERRATO 190 0.49% LUIS JAVIER RODRIGUEZ 152 0.39% DANIEL R. MERCURI 149 0.39% HEATHER COLLINS 118 0.31% ANTHONY “TONY” FANARA 96 0.25% CRISTIAN RAUL MORALES 70 0.18% FREDERIC C. SCHULTZ 70 0.18% JAMES G. HANINK 69 0.18% WOODROW “WOODY” SANDERS III 67 0.17% BRADLEY ZINK 29 0.07% SERGE FIANKAN 27 0.07% Write-in Votes 20 0.05% JEFF SCOTT 0 0.00% GURINDER BHANGOO 0 0.00% LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 37,496 ELENI KOUNALAKIS 16,231 43.29% DAVID FENNELL 10,422 27.79% ANGELA E. UNDERWOOD JACOBS 7,685 20.50% CLINT W. SAUNDERS 1,474 3.93% JEFFREY HIGHBEAR MORGAN 668 1.78% WILLIAM CAVETT “SKEE” SAACKE 445 1.19% DAVID HILLBERG 353 0.94% MOHAMMAD ARIF 206 0.55% Write-in Votes 12 0.03% JAMES ORLANDO OGLE 0 0.00% SECRETARY OF STATE Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 37,888 SHIRLEY N. WEBER 17,408 45.95% ROB BERNOSKY 10,944 28.89% RACHEL HAMM 6,052 15.97% JAMES “JW” PAINE 1,820 4.80% RAUL RODRIGUEZ JR. 713 1.88% GARY N. BLENNER 650 1.72% MATTHEW D. CINQUANTA 295 0.78% Write-in Votes 6 0.02% DESMOND A SILVEIRA 0 0.00% CONTROLLER Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 37,967 LANHEE CHEN 18,993 50.03% MALIA M. COHEN 6,729 17.72% YVONNE YIU 6,698 17.64% STEVE GLAZER 2,871 7.56% RON GALPERIN 1,753 4.62% LAURA WELLS 913 2.40% Write-in Votes 10 0.03% TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 37,699 FIONA MA 17,096 45.35% JACK M. GUERRERO 11,696 31.02% ANDREW DO 8,293 22.00% MEGHANN ADAMS 603 1.60% Write-in Votes 11 0.03% ATTORNEY GENERAL Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 38,032 ROB BONTA 14,640 38.49% ERIC EARLY 9,567 25.16% NATHAN HOCHMAN 6,875 18.08% ANNE MARIE SCHUBERT 6,461 16.99% DAN KAPELOVITZ 487 1.28% Write-in Votes 2 0.01% INSURANCE COMMISSIONER Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 37,364 RICARDO LARA 12,015 32.16% ROBERT HOWELL 9,205 24.64% GREG CONLON 8,433 22.57% MARC LEVINE 4,287 11.47% VINSON EUGENE ALLEN 1,558 4.17% VERONIKA FIMBRES 610 1.63% ROBERT J. MOLNAR 566 1.51% NATHALIE HRIZI 347 0.93% JASPER “JAY” JACKSON 336 0.90% Write-in Votes 7 0.02% MEMBER STATE BOARD OF EQUALIZATION 1ST DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 37,340 TED GAINES 21,768 58.30% JOSE S. ALTAMIRANO 5,845 15.65% BRADEN MURPHY 5,781 15.48% NADER SHAHATIT 3,931 10.53% Write-in Votes 15 0.04% UNITED STATES SENATOR FULL TERM Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 37,811 ALEX PADILLA 15,510 41.02% MARK P. MEUSER 7,735 20.46% JON ELIST 3,244 8.58% CORDIE WILLIAMS 2,550 6.74% JAMES P. BRADLEY 2,196 5.81% CHUCK SMITH 2,163 5.72% MYRON L. HALL 786 2.08% DOUGLAS HOWARD PIERCE 769 2.03% SARAH SUN LIEW 479 1.27% ROBERT GEORGE LUCERO, JR 444 1.17% TIMOTHY J URSICH 329 0.87% OBAIDUL HUQ PIRJADA 233 0.62% JOHN THOMPSON PARKER 193 0.51% AKINYEMI AGBEDE 171 0.45% ELEANOR GARCIA 166 0.44% DAN O’DOWD 159 0.42% JAMES “HENK” CONN 158 0.42% DAPHNE BRADFORD 123 0.33% ENRIQUE PETRIS 113 0.30% CARLOS GUILLERMO TAPIA 110 0.29% PAMELA ELIZONDO 108 0.29% DON J. GRUNDMANN 45 0.12% DEON D. JENKINS 20 0.05% Write-in Votes 7 0.02% MARK A. RUZON 0 0.00% MARC ALEXANDER ROTH 0 0.00% IRENE RATLIFF 0 0.00% LIJUN (LILY) ZHOU 0 0.00% UNITED STATES SENATOR PARTIAL Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 37,771 ALEX PADILLA 15,179 40.19% MARK P. MEUSER 10,452 27.67% JAMES P. BRADLEY 4,406 11.67% JON ELIST 4,026 10.66% TIMOTHY URSICH JR. 1,531 4.05% MYRON L. HALL 903 2.39% DAN O’DOWD 671 1.78% DAPHNE BRADFORD 585 1.55% Write-in Votes 18 0.05% IRENE RATLIFF 0 0.00% JOHN THOMPSON PARKER 0 0.00% UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 3RD Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 38,529 KEVIN KILEY 15,766 40.92% KERMIT JONES 14,148 36.72% SCOTT JONES 6,270 16.27% DAVID PETERSON 2,340 6.07% Write-in Votes 5 0.01% STATE SENATOR 4TH SENATE DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 13 Precincts Reporting 13 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 863 MARIE ALVARADO-GIL 299 34.65% TIM ROBERTSON 267 30.94% STEVEN C BAILEY 114 13.21% JEFF MCKAY 66 7.65% GEORGE RADANOVICH 52 6.03% JACK GRIFFITH 39 4.52% JOLENE REHANA DALY 14 1.62% MICHAEL GORDON 10 1.16% Write-in Votes 2 0.23% STATE SENATOR 6TH SENATE DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 161 Precincts Reporting 161 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 31,445 ROGER NIELLO 13,126 41.74% PAULA VILLESCAZ 13,071 41.57% MICHAEL J HUANG 5,243 16.67% Write-in Votes 5 0.02% MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 1ST DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 30 Precincts Reporting 30 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 2,693 MEGAN DAHLE 1,260 46.79% BELLE STARR SANDWITH 1,126 41.81% KELLY TANNER 260 9.65% JOSHUA BROWN 42 1.56% Write-in Votes 5 0.19% MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 3RD DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 10 Precincts Reporting 10 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 715 JAMES GALLAGHER 532 74.41% DAVID LEON ZINK 181 25.31% Write-in Votes 2 0.28% JEANENNE H. HOSTON 0 0.00% MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 5TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 190 Precincts Reporting 190 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 34,288 REBECCA L CHENOWETH 14,534 42.39% JOE PATTERSON 12,089 35.26% JASON PALETTA 5,797 16.91% GREG SMITH 1,862 5.43% Write-in Votes 6 0.02% STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 34,460 TONY K. THURMOND 14,410 41.82% GEORGE YANG 5,691 16.51% LANCE RAY CHRISTENSEN 4,030 11.69% AINYE E. LONG 3,395 9.85% MARCO AMARAL 2,714 7.88% JIM GIBSON 2,638 7.66% JOSEPH GUY CAMPBELL 1,540 4.47% Write-in Votes 42 0.12% COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 29,459 GAYLE GARBOLINO-MOJICA 29,162 98.99% Write-in Votes 297 1.01% TWIN RIVERS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 4 Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 31 STACEY E. BASTIAN 16 51.61% FRITS VAN DER HOEK 11 35.48% DOUGLAS J. BOLSOVER, SR 4 12.90% Write-in Votes 0 0.00% PLACER COUNTY SUPERVISOR 1ST DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 32 Precincts Reporting 32 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 5,486 BONNIE GORE 5,453 99.40% Write-in Votes 33 0.60% PLACER COUNTY SUPERVISOR 2ND DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 40 Precincts Reporting 40 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 9,235 SHANTI LANDON 4,208 45.57% SCOTT ALVORD 2,805 30.37% PAUL JOINER 2,221 24.05% Write-in Votes 1 0.01% PLACER COUNTY ASSESSOR Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 33,011 MATT MAYNARD 21,873 66.26% SAM SHERROD 11,098 33.62% Write-in Votes 40 0.12% PLACER COUNTY AUDITOR-CONTROLLER Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 29,423 ANDREW C. SISK 29,327 99.67% Write-in Votes 96 0.33% PLACER COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER-REGISTRAR OF VOTERS Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 34,384 RYAN RONCO 26,730 77.74% AMANDA COFRAN 7,623 22.17% Write-in Votes 31 0.09% PLACER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 29,905 MORGAN GIRE 29,808 99.68% Write-in Votes 97 0.32% PLACER COUNTY SHERIFF-CORONER-MARSHAL Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 34,489 WAYNE WOO 22,439 65.06% BRANDON BEAN 12,026 34.87% Write-in Votes 24 0.07% PLACER COUNTY TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR Total Number of Precincts 230 Precincts Reporting 230 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 28,151 TRISTAN BUTCHER 28,046 99.63% Write-in Votes 105 0.37% Measure A – Tahoe Transient Occupancy Tax Total Number of Precincts 11 Precincts Reporting 11 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 883 YES 766 86.75% NO 117 13.25%

