Fundraisers aim to make up for fewer in-person red kettles due to COVID-19

For the first time in its 130-year history, The Salvation Army is taking its iconic red kettles virtual. This holiday season, we expect to see a greater need for our services – more than any in recent history. COVID-19 has not only created a bigger need for us to fill, it will also decrease the number of traditional red kettles you’re used to seeing on street corners and at store entrances each Christmas season.

That’s why we are offering the Virtual Red Kettle. It allows the community to support their neighbors in need and allows them to participate in the traditional red kettle experience, all without ever leaving their homes. It’s the ultimate socially distant way to give back this holiday season!

Find Your Local Location

We’ve created a central hub for all of the Virtual Red Kettles within the Del Oro Division, which covers Northern California and Northern Nevada. At virtualredkettle.org, we’ve created a directory of 31 Virtual Red Kettles in our region.

Clicking on a city or county name takes donors to a location’s customized web address, i.e. renoredkettle.org. Donations given to a particular location stay in that community. For example, gift of $25 provides a toy for two children this Christmas. A gift of $100 provides three people with a warm place to sleep. When you click the donate button, you’ll hear an actual Salvation Army bell ring!

Last holiday season, The Salvation Army raised more than $126 million nationally through red kettles. Due to closing of retail stores, a decrease in foot traffic, consumers carrying less cash and coins, we could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through red kettles. If this happens, our ability to provide services for the most vulnerable every day and during disasters would be severely reduced.

Assisting neighbors in need

People count on The Salvation Army to be there when they need help. Now, we’re asking for assistance. We are calling on the community to donate their time and/or money to help rescue Christmas for their neighbors in need. Here are some other ways we’re making giving back easier and safer than ever: