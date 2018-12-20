Celebrate New Year’s Reno Style

Reno, NV- Go Big or Go Home! Sometimes, you need a great cliche’ and when it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, Reno is going BIG.

The reinvented Reno is throwing a bash on THE ROW to ring in the New Year. Choose from nearly a dozen raging parties with free-flowing fun to more relaxed couples’ dinners and spa treatments.

Revelers, it’s time to grab your dance shoes, don you party hats and transport yourself over the scenic, snow-capped peaks of the Sierra Nevada to kick-off the New Year off in grand style!

Spectacular downtown fireworks show!

Join us as we celebrate the past year and look forward with anticipation to the possibilities ahead in 2019!

New Year’s Eve Reno: ALL ACCESS

Try one or try them all, THE ROW has terrific ALL ACCESS deals starting at just $60!

For tickets and info, visit https://www.therowreno.com/