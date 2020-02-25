Classified, Certificated and Management Positions

Roseville, CA- New schools popping up around town, staff heading into the golden years of retirement and a steady influx of new residents. Placer County schools are hiring.

The Placer County Office of Education will host the 2020 Placer County Schools Job Fair on March 14th @TheGrounds in Roseville.

Want to work in Placer County schools? Want to impact our next generation of

community leaders?

The FREE event is open to the public. Bring your resume and come dressed to impress.

Employers will be hiring for a variety of positions including Classified, Certificated and Management. No RSVP required.

WHAT: Placer County Schools Job Fair

WHEN: Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: @TheGrounds in Roseville

Parking entrance at 60 Corporate Yard Rd, Roseville, CA 95678