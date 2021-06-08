Free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations

Roseville, Calif. – A mobile vaccination van offering free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations has begun operating in Placer County, funded by the state and operated by SnapNurse, an on-demand nursing agency.

Over the next two months, the van will move throughout the county – from South Placer to North Tahoe – and offer vaccinations five days a week at a variety of hotspots, from the county fair to other high-traffic spaces and events.

This week, the van will operate at the Westfield Galleria mall as well as at Denio’s in Roseville, alternatively offering Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Monday through Wednesday, June 7-9

Westfield Galleria

1151 Galleria Blvd, Roseville (across from parking structure)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday, June 12-13

Denio’s Farmer’s Market and Swap Meet

1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville (main entrance; $5 parking fee)

7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Locations, dates and times for future clinics will be posted to the county website at www.placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics as well as shared via the county’s vaccine text alert platform (text PLACERVACCINE to the number 898211). Placer County Public Health is working with cities and community partners to identify appropriate events that might benefit from the SnapNurse van in June and July.

Community Clinics

Additionally, Public Health is operating a handful of targeted community clinics in parts of the county with low vaccination rates or less access to healthcare. In addition to previously-announced clinics in Foresthill and Colfax this week, the team will offer J&J and Pfizer at the Placer County Government Center in North Auburn for several days this month:

Placer County Public Health

11475 C Ave, Auburn

Tues., June 15, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer and J&J

Wed., June 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer and J&J

Thurs., June 17, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pfizer and J&J

Wed., June 23, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer and J&J

Thurs., June 24, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pfizer only

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are also available in advance by visiting myturn.ca.gov.