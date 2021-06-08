Businesses experiencing Pre-COVID-19 Sales

Folsom, Calif- As Sacramento County COVID-19 restrictions ease and the State intends to lift some mask mandates by June 15, 2021, the Palladio is experiencing a surge in business sales, and new and returning tenants.

“As the State eases restrictions on shoppers, diners and movie-goers business is booming at the Palladio in Folsom,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the outdoor mall. “The Palladio is adding new tenants as several existing tenants resume business after having been closed during the pandemic. There is also a new sense of optimism as many tenants are experiencing pre-pandemic sales and the public anxiously awaits the return of the Palladio’s Summer Concert Series and the Luxe Cinema. All this is great news for the economy and for getting people back to work.”

Summer Activities

From June 30 – August 4, the Palladio’s Summer Concert Series will occur, as well as the Cars and Coffee car show on June 19th.

Returning Operations

With social distancing restrictions eased, Orange Theory Fitness and Soul Yoga have resumed operations and sometime in late June, Luxe Cinemas (w/dining-bar lounge) is expected to reopen. And later this Summer, Charming Charlie will be returning to the Palladio after closing its store in 2019.

New Tenants

Allworth Financial opened its new corporate office June 4th, adding approximately 70 jobs to the Folsom Community. In late June, Flame and Fire of Roseville (Brazilian steakhouse) and Friends with Benedicts (brunch mimosa eatery) of El Dorado Hills are scheduled to open their first Folsom locations. This Fall, Stretch Lab is expected to open.

For specific opening dates, customers are advised to contact businesses directly.

ABOUT PALLADIO AT BROADSTONE

Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom, California is an Open Air Mall that is the preeminent destination for those seeking a great experience in shopping, dining and entertainment. Some of the 80 retailers include Sephora, H&M, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Palladio 16 Movie Theaters, Windsor, Victoria Secret and more. For more information visit www.gopalladio.com