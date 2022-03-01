Committed to creating a respectful space

Roseville, Calif.- It happens every year. We move from winter to spring to boom—a sprint to the end of the school year. With spring around the corner, it’s the ideal time to reflect on our school year, district goals and priorities for the coming months. This means focusing on what means the most to our District. For me, that includes top-tier educational settings, our culture, safety, and overall well-being.

We’ve heard and talked a lot about masking this school year. Last month, our board of trustees, along with support from our community and staff, offered students a choice in masking indoors. With more than 11,000 students, comes 11,000 opinions, needs, concerns and voices. We are committed to creating a respectful space for each of us, no matter how different or similar we are to each other. That mutual respect and collaboration teaches our students the meaning of dialogue, compromise and human kindness.

Board of Trustees Map

Changing gears, something new to add to our radar is our board of trustees have adopted a final map (view/download below) designating by-area trustee elections beginning with the November 2022 governing board election. District 2 (West Park area) and District 4 (includes East Roseville and Granite Bay) will be up for election this year. Districts 1, 3, 5 will be up for election in 2024.

Cyber Security

Finally, I have been refreshing my knowledge on cybersecurity and the best practices our District, staff and students can take to protect themselves in the digital world. Our district is working with a third party entity that specializes in cyber security and protections to keep your students safe at home and at school. Please remind your students of the importance of keeping passwords and login credentials tight to the vest and to come to any trusted adult if they feel their digital presence has been compromised. We are here to protect our students, physically and virtually.

May you and your family enjoy this season of renewal, sunny days and a bright road ahead.

John Becker

Roseville Joint Union High School District Superintendent

Board Members Area Districts