Collaborative group of agencies and nonprofit involved

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville Homeless Response Team, which includes Roseville Police Social Services Unit and the Roseville Housing Division, was among a collaborative group of agencies and nonprofit organizations from Placer County conducting an annual point-in-time count of the homeless February 24.

Homeless counts are required to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Though HUD only requires a full count of both unsheltered and sheltered individuals every other year, Roseville and Placer County conduct a full count each year.

The point-in-time count is also done to gather information about our local homeless population, assess local needs for services, and to track progress of housing and other supportive programs.

The survey included questions such as:

Where did you sleep last night and are there any youth with you?

How long have you been without a home?

What is the main reason you stay in this area?

The survey also asks about alcohol, illegal drug, and prescription medication use, mental and physical disabilities, special education, and foster care.

This count records the people in a community who are experiencing homelessness, and are either sleeping in a homeless shelter or are unsheltered. These counts help HUD and Roseville’s housing team better understand the housing and service needs in our community. The results of the survey are expected to be available this summer.

Visit Roseville.ca.us/homelessness for additional information about services for those in need and our Homeless Response Team.

