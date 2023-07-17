New Easy-to-Access locations are now open

Roseville, Calif. – KidsFirst, the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Placer County, has relocated their offices to new, more family-friendly locations in Roseville and Auburn. The move is one of several enhancements the organization is making to better serve the community.

“We are excited to have moved to locations that offer a more comfortable environment for our clients, while remaining easy to access via the freeway or public transportation” said Executive Director Debbie Gabelich.

“The more functional space is better suited to our service offerings and educational programming and will allow us to better serve our clients and the community,” she added.

KidsFirst remains committed to providing innovative programs and services that aim to empower and strengthen children and families throughout Placer County. Office hours for both locations are Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit KidsFirst

Roseville Office

516 Gibson Drive Ste 100

Roseville, CA 95678

Phone: (916) 774-6802

Auburn Office

200 Auburn Folsom Road Ste 100

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 887-3536

About KidsFirst

Established in 1989, KidsFirst’s mission is to is to treat and prevent child abuse and neglect through education, advocacy, and counseling to empower and strengthen children and families. KidsFirst’s vision that all children live in a safe, healthy, and nurturing home.