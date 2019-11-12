Community event offers special tribute

Roseville, CA -Scholars, staff and the Board of John Adams Academy charter school paid special tribute to local veterans in a Veterans Day community event honoring all men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

John Adams Academy’s Roseville campus was adorned with American flags waving in the wind as a group of nearly 100 local veterans arrived to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans were greeted and escorted by school children to a catered breakfast.

Following breakfast the gymnasium in the Jefferson Building was filled with eager staff and Academy scholars who stood and applauded the veterans as they were escorted in for the assembly by Chuck Jamison (Captain US Army, Retired) playing the bagpipes. The assembly included choir performances of the National Anthem, Battle Hymn of the Republic, God Bless the USA and a musical tribute to the Armed Forces. Speeches were provided by Academy scholars and the keynote speech was delivered by Lance Izumi, who serves as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. Mr. Izumi is a published author and current President of the Community Relations Board for the US Army’s Northern California Recruiting Battalion.

“The service members we honor today come from all walks of life, but they share several fundamental qualities.” said Joefre Strandhagen, an Academy Senior and member of the student government. “They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity -all of the qualities needed to serve a cause greater than one’s self.”

L to R: Major General Robert Hipwell, Lance Izumi, John Adams Academy Founders Dean and Linda Forman, Gary Johnson – Colonel US Army (Retired) and RJUHSD Board Trustee, and Major Geoffrey Howerter

“Several years ago, a young 3rd grade boy asked me why it is that we put our right hands over our hearts and recite the pledge of allegiance every single morning here at John Adams Academy.” Said Miriam Del Castillo, a Senior at the Academy and President of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

“I told him that it is not the physical fabric of the flag that is so important to us. We would not hold the flag so dear if it were just an old cloth. But the stars and stripes of the American flag signify much more than the accidents of the fabric that contain them. The American flag is a living reminder of the immense sacrifice countless young men and women have made in order to make our country free, in order to preserve freedom around the world.”

The United States Marine Corps performed the posting and retiring of the colors. During the ceremony, 9th grade scholar Lauren Bixler recited the meaning of the 13 folds of the American flag as the Marine Corps color guard folded the flag and presented the flag to Ron Terrado, a US Army veteran who works as a staff member of the Academy.

Academy Scholars donned denim jeans in lieu of their normal uniforms as a fundraiser for veterans in a program called “Jeans for Troops” sponsored by the GI Go Fund. Scholars made donations to the Gi Go Fund and then wore jeans in a visible show of support for our troops.

Norman Gonzales, Director of Outreach for John Adams Academy provided remarks in which he expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of all veterans and their families. “When it feels like the Nation has lost its way or that the freedoms you fought for are a dim memory, my hope is that you remember this day and the thousands of children at John Adams Academy campuses that pay tribute and honor to you, our nation, and the Constitution that you swore to protect and defend.” he added.

“From the moment we arrived, and for the entire time we were on the campus, we [veterans] felt profound respect and sincere thanks for our service.” Said Ted Leventini, Jr., US Coast Guard Veteran.