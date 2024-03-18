Practical, subcompact SUV offers appealing exterior, & smart, efficient interior

Roseville, Calif.- Like almost every vehicle produced by the South Korean automaker, the 2024 Hyundai Venue is a practical vehicle that offers lots of bang for the buck.

Looking for a bargain on a subcompact SUV? The Venue slips easily into a car budget, starting at $19,900. The tiny Venue is the only SUV in the U.S. with a base price under $20,000 and is the least expensive Hyundai in the company’s lineup.

▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ ▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ ▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ ▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼

The folks at Hyundai figure the Venue is a good starter vehicle for the younger generation. The exterior design appeals to active, adventurous young drivers who put a premium on performance and style.

Slightly smaller than Kona

Debuting in 2020, the Venue was well received by most auto reviewers. However, we questioned the move because Hyundai already had a fine subcompact SUV – the affordable and attractive Kona was unveiled in 2018. The primary difference between the two – the Kona is a bit larger than the Venue and offers two engine options, both more powerful than the Venue.

Kona remains ahead of its younger sibling in sales. Kona had sales last year of 79,116, close to three times the sales of the 2023 Venue (28,009). Hyundai loves its SUVs. Counting the hybrids, electric vehicles and standard gas-powered engines, Hyundai has 12 SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Ioniq, and Nexo names.

The 2024 Venue arrived with no significant changes. In fact, there’s been few major changes since the Venue was introduced four years ago. Perhaps the biggest was the elimination of manual transmission in the base model several years ago.

The Venue offers one engine, a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder that produces 121 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of torque. Despite responding quickly right off the line, it goes a 0-60 mph in a sluggish 9.4 seconds. The Venue never seemed underpowered in driving around town, probably due to its light weight (2,612 pounds). Fuel economy is average at 29-33 mpg.

We like how the Venue handles. It can zip around corners, provide sufficient acceleration in freeway situations, brakes well, and is easy to maneuver. Standard driver safety features include forward collision mitigation, lane departure mitigation, driver attention warning and rear seat reminder (checks rear seat before exiting the vehicle).

The Venue receives good marks for its interior makeup. It has a smart layout with a standard 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and utilizes knobs and buttons that are logically arranged and easy to master.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 HYUNDAI VENUE

Performance: 1.6-liter, four-cylinder, 121 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 29-33 mpg

Price estimate: $19,900 to $23,200

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Interior

Like practically all subcompacts, seating can be an issue. Leg and head room are adequate up front and the Venue seating is comfortable. However, the back seat would be a major squeeze for three adults or young teens. The leg room is an issue for average-size people. Storage space is 18.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats and expands to 31.9 cubes when the second row is down.

Cost is not the only reason for considering the 2024 Hyundai Venue, but it’s not the only upside. This subcompact SUV has an appealing exterior, smart, efficient interior, and is easy to maneuver in all driving situations.