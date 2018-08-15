California’s Toughest Sprint Triathlon Arrives Aug. 25

TBF Racing’s 21st Annual Granite Bay Triathlon Brings Top Triathletes to Placer Valley

Roseville, CA – -Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to partner with Total Body Fitness (TBF) Racing throughout the year and excited to announce the upcoming Granite Bay Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 25. This year marks the 21st anniversary of this athletically challenging event that takes place at Granite Beach, Folsom Lake State Recreation Area in Granite Bay.

Bill Driskill, who is the founder of TBF and also race director and multi-sport coach for the organization, explained that this event is the very first race they offered in the Sacramento region and really helped pave the way for TBF to put on more than a thousand races since its inception.

“Of the 80 races we are putting on this year, the Granite Bay Triathlon is my favorite,” elaborated Driskill. “It is always a very fun and challenging event – we make the course tough each year, and it seems like an annual reunion of friends; since the first race in 1998 I have made many, many close friends through the sport of Triathlon – and for that I am extremely grateful.”

The beautiful course that has been referred to as California’s toughest sprint triathlon starts with a .75-mile swim from Granite Beach. Then the athletes embark on a 13-mile bike ride that consists of a two-lap course located within the park. Finally the course will finish with a 5-mile run on a single-track trail along Folsom Lake. There is also a Duathlon option for those athletes that want to stick to running and biking. These participants will start with a 2-mile run rather than the .75-mile swim.

All athletes will receive a post-race lunch, a tech t-shirt, athlete goody bag and more! There will also be a post-race expo with vendors such as TBF, Spare Time Athletic Clubs, Rocklin Endurance Sports, Fleet Feet Sports, and Kinetic Cycles.

Register online at

https://www.active.com/granite-bay-ca/triathlon/races/the-21st-annual-granite-bay-triathlon-2018