Delicious favorites and the All New Adventurefuls

Roseville, Calif.- It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season in Central California! Residents can support local Girl-preneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies, in-person and online. Local Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties.

This season, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Consumers can also enter their zip code at girlscoutcookies.org to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.

Helping Local Girl Scouts

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.

How To Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season:

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

• You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. View Terms and Conditions. View the SMS Privacy Policy.

• Visit DoorDash.com or download the DoorDash app to find out if and when on-demand delivery is available in your neighborhood by searching, “Girl Scouts.”

• Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

About Girl Scouts Heart of Central California

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs throughout our 18-county region, girls of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges-whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscoutshcc.org.