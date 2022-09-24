Vernon Street Town Square

Free annual event includes kid zones, vendors, food and more!

Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square.

Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck exploration zone and character meet & greets.

This annual event is one you don’t want to miss.

Roseville Family Fest

Vernon St
Roseville, Calif.
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Free

Map & Directions

🌹Why Roseville?

ORDER NOW! Taste of Lincoln Showcase: SEPT 24

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)

▶ Related▶ More from Author