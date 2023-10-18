Connecting Communities, Parks, & Open Spaces

Roseville, Calif. – Here we grow again Roseville! Glen Willow Park, located at 5010 Bartlett Way is now open. Situated in the southwest corner of Placer County in a currently unincorporated section of Roseville, Glen Willow Park hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 21 at 10:00 am.

Feeling like both a small neighborhood park and a larger community park, Glen Willow Park brings a playground, sports fields and exercise equipment stations. In addition to the approximately 1/2 mile paved path encircling the park, easy access to several miles of both paved and dirt trails serve as a connector to Dry Creek Park (opened in 2013) just a little over a mile to the east.

Expansive Views

Developed alongside large tracts of open space, visitors can capture expansive multi-directional degree views of rolling clouds and magnificent sunsets and sunrises that we haven’t experienced since Roseville was less a developed city.

Glen Willow Park and the surrounding spaces and trails have become one of our favorite recreational escapes in South Placer. The miles of trails along with access to Dry Creek make it an easy destination to whittle away of few hours in the great outdoors.

Tips when visiting

Watch for snakes. Several varieties including rattlers enjoy basking on the paved and dirt trails.

Dirt bike riders often utilize the trails, stay alert.

Pedestrians walk on left. Surprisingly, many residents remains unaware of this basic safety rule. Read the signs and spread the word for safer recreation.

Map & Directions

