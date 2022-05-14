beer

Placer County brewer snags bragging rights

Roseville, Calif.- Placer County already a popular destination for award-winning craft beers, now has another feather in its cap, thanks to Crooked Lane Brewing in Auburn, Calif. Crooked Lane Brewery snagged a gold at “Olympics of Beer” for their Belgian Blonde Ale. Congratulations!

The World Beer Cup which proudly touts itself as” The Most Prestigious Beer Competition in the World” recently held it’s 2022 World Beer Cup in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The annual competition helps create consumer awareness about different beer styles and flavor profiles while promoting international brewing excellence.

So, the next time you’re searching for some top-notch beers to give a try, check out some of these gold medal winners or simply head to Auburn and wind yourself over to Crooked Lane located at 536 Grass Valley Highway.

Gold Medal Winners (U.S.) – 2022

BEER NAMEBREWERSTYLE
Brother Harker PatersbierBarrel Head BrewhouseAmerican-Belgo-Style Ale
ZieglerMadTree Brewing Co.American-Style Amber Lager
Three Bridges BrownWild Fields BrewhouseAmerican-Style Brown Ale
Atascadero BeachWild Fields BrewhouseAmerican-Style Cream Ale
Fulcrum Imperial StoutZwanzigZ BrewingAmerican-Style Imperial Stout
Hop-Fu!North Park Beer Co.American-Style India Pale Ale
Tremor California Light LagerSeismic Brewing Co.American-Style Lager
Figueroa Mountain MosaicFigueroa Mountain Brewing Co. – Santa BarbaraAmerican-Style Pale Ale
DieguitoPizza Port Bressi RanchAmerican-Style Pilsener
Low pHunkMobCraft BeerAmerican-Style Sour Ale
California Lounge ChairKern River Brewing Co. – The BackyardAmerican-Style Strong Pale Ale
Beach Hopppin’ PaleLost Winds Brewing Co.Australian-Style Pale Ale
Mayhem and MischiefDual Citizen Brewing Co.Barley Wine-Style Ale
Atrial RubiciteJester King BreweryBelgian Fruit Beer
MoniqueAble Baker Brewing Co.Belgian-Style Abbey Ale
Belgian Blonde AleCrooked Lane Brewing Co.Belgian-Style Ale or French-Style Ale
TriadIMBIB Custom BrewsBelgian-Style Sour Ale
Victory Brewing Company Slow BreezeBrewers at 4001 YanceyBelgian-Style Table Beer or Belgian-Style Session Ale
TripelAllagash Brewing Co.Belgian-Style Tripel
Over the IvyConfluence Brewing Co.Bohemian-Style Pilsener
The GlowDenizens Brewing Co.Brett Beer
Doggin Wrench5 Branches BrewingBritish-Style Imperial Stout
Record Beer1886 Brewing Co.Brown Porter
Holla! Jalapeno Cream AleOoga Brewing Co.Chili Beer
Chocolate StoutFort Myers Brewing Co.Chocolate Beer
Blarney Sisters’ Dry Irish StoutThird Street AleworksClassic Irish-Style Dry Stout
Gusto Crema Coffee AleGeorgetown Brewing Co.Coffee Beer
Dusk til DawnPizza Port San ClementeCoffee Stout or Porter
Money Cat10 Barrel Brewing Co. – Bend PubContemporary American-Style Lager
Aloha State of MindCOVA Brewing Co.Contemporary Gose
Sunshine BlondeLazyG BrewhouseEnglish Ale
Triple Crown BrownThe Mitten Brewing Co.English Mild or Bitter
Pine Mountain MonolithWild Fields BrewhouseEnglish-Style Brown Ale
Basic OughtBasic City Beer Co.European Dark Lager
Divine Origins CarignanWoods Beer & Wine Co.Experimental Beer
Gin & SpruceAtypical Brewery & BarrelworksExperimental Wood-Aged Beer
Ramsey’s Export StoutDevils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & MeadowsExport Stout
Extra StormBreakerStormBreaker BrewingExtra Special Bitter
The People’s ElbowNew Sarum BrewingField Beer
Yuzu KSAFort Point Beer Co.Fruit Beer
PinkVallensons’ Brewing Co.Fruited American-Style Sour Ale
AltbearBent Paddle Taproom – Pilot BreweryGerman-Style Altbier
Ice Cutter KölschJoyride Brewing Co.German-Style Koelsch
Follow the LederhosenMoontown Brewing Co.German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier
Surrender CobraBig Beach Brewing Co.German-Style Schwarzbier
Holy GoseAnderson Valley Brewing Co.German-Style Sour Ale
La Gosa RitaLakefront BreweryGluten-Free Beer
Kiwanda Cream AlePelican Brewing Co. – TillamookGolden or Blonde Ale
Black PearlLazarus Brewing Co.Herb and Spice Beer
Katie’s Love PoemSwitchback Brewing Co.Historical Beer
Italian PilsnerPonderosa BrewingHoppy Lager
Space LettuceMonday Night BrewingImperial India Pale Ale
Dark ReckoningMorgan Territory BrewingInternational Dark Lager
Wander LitelyWander BrewingInternational Light Lager
Hello, LAHighland Park BreweryInternational Pale Ale
Warehouse LagerNeshaminy Creek Brewing Co.International Pilsener or International Lager
Pantless Thunder GooseMast Landing Brewing Co.Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale
Rhymes Like DimesXül Beer Co.Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale
HazealiciousReuben’s Brews – The TaproomJuicy or Hazy Pale Ale
Orange GlowSlice Beer Co.Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale
PilsHeater Allen BreweryKellerbier or Zwickelbier
Crocodile TongueColumbus Brewing Co.Mixed-Culture Brett Beer
Meanwhile LagerMeanwhile Brewing Co.Munich-Style Helles
Golden LagerGrüviNon-Alcohol Beer
North Tower StoutEarth Rider BreweryOatmeal Stout
Old ScroogeSilver City BreweryOld Ale or Strong Ale
Dee WrightDeschutes Brewery & Public House – BendOther Strong Beer
5 PhantomsPhilipsburg Brewing Co.Pumpkin Beer
Plum St. PorterBozeman Brewing Co.Robust Porter
Smoked Rye LagerHeadless Mumby Brewing Co.Rye Beer
Wee HeavyAleSmith Brewing Co.Scotch Ale
Magic Swirling SipWild Fields BrewhouseScottish-Style Ale
Swift HalfStation 26 Brewing Co.Session Beer
Trump HandsCannonball Creek Brewing Co.Session India Pale Ale
SchlenkerlishBallast Point Brewing Co. – Little ItalySmoke Beer
Goggle FoggerFat Head’s Brewery – Middleburg HeightsSouth German-Style Hefeweizen
Victory Brewing Company Sunny MonkeyBrewers at 4001 YanceySpecialty Berliner-Style Weisse
Snapper RedCherry Street Brewpub – HalcyonStrong Red Ale
Drop Forge Milk StoutPantown Brewing Co.Sweet Stout or Cream Stout
Family TraditionBarrieHaus Beer Co.Vienna-Style Lager
Barrel Aged ChurroliciousSun King BreweryWood- and Barrel-Aged Beer
Table 44Amalgam BrewingWood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer
RuckusMelvin BrewingWood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout
For-scytheCherry Street Brewpub – HalcyonAmerican Wheat Beer
source: 2022 World Beer Cup

Related

Travel & Business
Roseville Today now scheduling feature coverage!
We ♥ where we go, we go where we ♥
Live light, travel light, be the light.
»» Inquire about coverage for your destination, business, or event

▶ Related▶ More from Author