Placer County brewer snags bragging rights

Roseville, Calif.- Placer County already a popular destination for award-winning craft beers, now has another feather in its cap, thanks to Crooked Lane Brewing in Auburn, Calif. Crooked Lane Brewery snagged a gold at “Olympics of Beer” for their Belgian Blonde Ale. Congratulations!

The World Beer Cup which proudly touts itself as” The Most Prestigious Beer Competition in the World” recently held it’s 2022 World Beer Cup in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The annual competition helps create consumer awareness about different beer styles and flavor profiles while promoting international brewing excellence.

So, the next time you’re searching for some top-notch beers to give a try, check out some of these gold medal winners or simply head to Auburn and wind yourself over to Crooked Lane located at 536 Grass Valley Highway.

Gold Medal Winners (U.S.) – 2022

BEER NAME BREWER STYLE Brother Harker Patersbier Barrel Head Brewhouse American-Belgo-Style Ale Ziegler MadTree Brewing Co. American-Style Amber Lager Three Bridges Brown Wild Fields Brewhouse American-Style Brown Ale Atascadero Beach Wild Fields Brewhouse American-Style Cream Ale Fulcrum Imperial Stout ZwanzigZ Brewing American-Style Imperial Stout Hop-Fu! North Park Beer Co. American-Style India Pale Ale Tremor California Light Lager Seismic Brewing Co. American-Style Lager Figueroa Mountain Mosaic Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. – Santa Barbara American-Style Pale Ale Dieguito Pizza Port Bressi Ranch American-Style Pilsener Low pHunk MobCraft Beer American-Style Sour Ale California Lounge Chair Kern River Brewing Co. – The Backyard American-Style Strong Pale Ale Beach Hopppin’ Pale Lost Winds Brewing Co. Australian-Style Pale Ale Mayhem and Mischief Dual Citizen Brewing Co. Barley Wine-Style Ale Atrial Rubicite Jester King Brewery Belgian Fruit Beer Monique Able Baker Brewing Co. Belgian-Style Abbey Ale Belgian Blonde Ale Crooked Lane Brewing Co. Belgian-Style Ale or French-Style Ale Triad IMBIB Custom Brews Belgian-Style Sour Ale Victory Brewing Company Slow Breeze Brewers at 4001 Yancey Belgian-Style Table Beer or Belgian-Style Session Ale Tripel Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian-Style Tripel Over the Ivy Confluence Brewing Co. Bohemian-Style Pilsener The Glow Denizens Brewing Co. Brett Beer Doggin Wrench 5 Branches Brewing British-Style Imperial Stout Record Beer 1886 Brewing Co. Brown Porter Holla! Jalapeno Cream Ale Ooga Brewing Co. Chili Beer Chocolate Stout Fort Myers Brewing Co. Chocolate Beer Blarney Sisters’ Dry Irish Stout Third Street Aleworks Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout Gusto Crema Coffee Ale Georgetown Brewing Co. Coffee Beer Dusk til Dawn Pizza Port San Clemente Coffee Stout or Porter Money Cat 10 Barrel Brewing Co. – Bend Pub Contemporary American-Style Lager Aloha State of Mind COVA Brewing Co. Contemporary Gose Sunshine Blonde LazyG Brewhouse English Ale Triple Crown Brown The Mitten Brewing Co. English Mild or Bitter Pine Mountain Monolith Wild Fields Brewhouse English-Style Brown Ale Basic Ought Basic City Beer Co. European Dark Lager Divine Origins Carignan Woods Beer & Wine Co. Experimental Beer Gin & Spruce Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks Experimental Wood-Aged Beer Ramsey’s Export Stout Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows Export Stout Extra StormBreaker StormBreaker Brewing Extra Special Bitter The People’s Elbow New Sarum Brewing Field Beer Yuzu KSA Fort Point Beer Co. Fruit Beer Pink Vallensons’ Brewing Co. Fruited American-Style Sour Ale Altbear Bent Paddle Taproom – Pilot Brewery German-Style Altbier Ice Cutter Kölsch Joyride Brewing Co. German-Style Koelsch Follow the Lederhosen Moontown Brewing Co. German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier Surrender Cobra Big Beach Brewing Co. German-Style Schwarzbier Holy Gose Anderson Valley Brewing Co. German-Style Sour Ale La Gosa Rita Lakefront Brewery Gluten-Free Beer Kiwanda Cream Ale Pelican Brewing Co. – Tillamook Golden or Blonde Ale Black Pearl Lazarus Brewing Co. Herb and Spice Beer Katie’s Love Poem Switchback Brewing Co. Historical Beer Italian Pilsner Ponderosa Brewing Hoppy Lager Space Lettuce Monday Night Brewing Imperial India Pale Ale Dark Reckoning Morgan Territory Brewing International Dark Lager Wander Litely Wander Brewing International Light Lager Hello, LA Highland Park Brewery International Pale Ale Warehouse Lager Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. International Pilsener or International Lager Pantless Thunder Goose Mast Landing Brewing Co. Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale Rhymes Like Dimes Xül Beer Co. Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale Hazealicious Reuben’s Brews – The Taproom Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale Orange Glow Slice Beer Co. Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale Pils Heater Allen Brewery Kellerbier or Zwickelbier Crocodile Tongue Columbus Brewing Co. Mixed-Culture Brett Beer Meanwhile Lager Meanwhile Brewing Co. Munich-Style Helles Golden Lager Grüvi Non-Alcohol Beer North Tower Stout Earth Rider Brewery Oatmeal Stout Old Scrooge Silver City Brewery Old Ale or Strong Ale Dee Wright Deschutes Brewery & Public House – Bend Other Strong Beer 5 Phantoms Philipsburg Brewing Co. Pumpkin Beer Plum St. Porter Bozeman Brewing Co. Robust Porter Smoked Rye Lager Headless Mumby Brewing Co. Rye Beer Wee Heavy AleSmith Brewing Co. Scotch Ale Magic Swirling Sip Wild Fields Brewhouse Scottish-Style Ale Swift Half Station 26 Brewing Co. Session Beer Trump Hands Cannonball Creek Brewing Co. Session India Pale Ale Schlenkerlish Ballast Point Brewing Co. – Little Italy Smoke Beer Goggle Fogger Fat Head’s Brewery – Middleburg Heights South German-Style Hefeweizen Victory Brewing Company Sunny Monkey Brewers at 4001 Yancey Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse Snapper Red Cherry Street Brewpub – Halcyon Strong Red Ale Drop Forge Milk Stout Pantown Brewing Co. Sweet Stout or Cream Stout Family Tradition BarrieHaus Beer Co. Vienna-Style Lager Barrel Aged Churrolicious Sun King Brewery Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer Table 44 Amalgam Brewing Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer Ruckus Melvin Brewing Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout For-scythe Cherry Street Brewpub – Halcyon American Wheat Beer source: 2022 World Beer Cup

