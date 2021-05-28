Where to enjoy some of Placer County’s best brews

Roseville, CA – There’s nothing quite like the tradition of grabbing a brew with friends, family or co-workers. As life quickly returns to normal and the weather heats up, the local social scene comes alive.

It’s a great time to revisit some of your favorite watering holes and for those that are new to the region, we thought it would be a great time to share a sampling of our favorites. Tell us about your favorites!

Favorite Beer Stops

Knee Deep Brewing (Auburn)

This ever-popular craft brew stop in Auburn is a travel destination for many craft beer enthusiasts. In addition to the fervent local following, you’re likely to encounter visitors that travel hundreds of miles just to enjoy the Knee Deep experience. A superb staff is only matched by a top-notch selection of staple beers on tap. Onsite visitors have access to an exclusive menu of experimental and limited time beers.

♥ Superb staff and killer beers are the perfect complement to the loose and chill vibe.

More info: https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/knee-deep-brewing-company/

Yard House (Roseville)

A favorite among the local business crowd, Yard House offers an extensive collection of beers on tap beers and tasty food. An ideal post work stop with your co-workers or friends. A more upscale vibe than your typical place to grab a beer, we always enjoy picking out a new beer to try. Located in the Fountains at Roseville, Yard House is equally popular among tourist as locals.

♥ Exceptional selection of beers on tap, tasty food and if we owned a tie, we might wear one here for fun.

More info at https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/yard-house/

Moksa Brewing (Rocklin)

Conveniently located at the corner of Sunset and Pacific, Moksa Brewing nicely blends a traditional brew hall environment with modern touches that includes a large-paned glass wall that brings in abundant light. Sip on a IPA as you watch the hustle and bustle of Rocklin stream by. Rotating schedule of food trucks offer up tasty bites. Many new beers since our last trip, we look forward to a return visit.

♥ The flavor-packed Stouts caught our attention and giant glass wall delivers a lively vibe to Moksa.

More info at https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/moksa-brewing-co/

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery (Roseville)

Family-friendly, the quality of beers at BJ’s took us by surprise. Order up a flight of in house or suggested brews and enjoy. If you’re with a group, grab a table for the full experience. For a friendly gathering of just one or two, we suggest bellying up to the bar for fast and personal service.

♥ Lively and boisterous environment along with surprisingly tasty beers.

More info https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/bjs-restaurant-brewery/

Moonraker (Auburn)

Auburn’s second entry on our list, Moonraker delivers a lively indoor hall and outdoor seating area while serving up it’s award winning Triple IPA. Within walking distance of our top pick Knee Deep, be sure to have your designated driver on the ready.

♥ With a Triple IPA that beat out Pliny the Younger in blind taste tests, Moonraker drew immediate interest in the craft brew world.

More info https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/moonraker-brewing-co/

