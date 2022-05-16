Strong sales continue for this modest performer

Roseville, Calif.- Just being average is simply not good enough in this highly competitive class. However, that doesn’t mean success can’t be achieved in terms of sales.

Although it remains a notch or even two behind the class leaders like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, and Mazda CX-5, the Chevy Equinox can point to the numbers for its impact in the compact crossover sport utility vehicle class.

Since it was introduced 18 years ago, there’s only been three times where the Equinox failed to break 100,000 in sales. Despite the numbers, the Equinox doesn’t get mentioned in the same reverent tone as the class leaders.

Overall, Equinox sales have been terrific. But note that after selling 218,000 vehicles or more for nine straight years, the number dipped to 165,323 for 2021. That’s more than half the sales in the Equinox’ best year ever – 346,048 in 2019.

Thanks to some improvements, the 2022 Chevy Equinox may be in for a rebound sales year. It arrived with revised exterior styling (new grille, refreshed bumpers, LED headlights and LED daytime running lights), a sporty-looking new RS trim, and offers more optional safety features than ever before.

The Ups & Downs

The Equinox has lots of upside. It features a roomy cabin, solid handling, and uncomplicated infotainment system. Yet its downside remains the same – modest-at-best performance and underwhelming interior.

Two years ago, the Equinox dropped its diesel engine and this year bid farewell to an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.

What remains is one engine for all four trim levels (LS, LT, RS, Premier), a turbo 1.5-liter, four-cylinder that generates 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque.

Matched to a six-speed automatic transmission, the front-wheel drive Equinox delivers an unimpressive 0-60 mph time of 8.2 seconds. Fuel economy (26-31 mpg) is fine for most SUVs, yet in this class there are at least four other SUVs with better gas mileage. Maximum towing is also modest at 1,500 pounds.

AT A GLANCE: 2022 CHEVY EQUINOX

Performance: turbo 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, 170 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 26-31 mpg

Price estimate: $25,900 to $32,700

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 6 years/100,000; Corrosion: 5 years/100,000

The Equinox lacks excitement, but it doesn’t present any major road challenges. It’s easy to drive due to the ability to easily navigate turns and maneuver well in tight spaces.

Standard driver safety aids such include forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and rear-seat reminder, forward automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and Teen Driver restrictions.

Interior

We like the Equinox cabin because it’s convenient and easy to grow accustomed to the layout. Among the standard features are a six-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration with wireless connectivity.

The standard 7-inch touchscreen responds quickly and simply to see and adjust while driving. It also employs convenient knobs and dials instead of making them touchscreen operated.

Up front passengers have good leg and head room. However, the back seat head room is a little tight for taller people due to the panoramic sunroof. The second row is comfortable for three kids or two adults.

Even though cargo space doesn’t match some rivals, there’s still 29.9 cubic feet behind the second row and 63.9 cubes with the row folded to the floor.

Judging by its annual sales, there are plenty of car buyers who are still able to pull the trigger on the Chevy Equinox. Among its strengths are performance, solid interior makeup, and good driving characteristics.