Funding from American Recovery Plan Act

Sacramento, Calif. – The Salvation Army of Sacramento is celebrating a renewed partnership with Sacramento County. Recently, the county awarded up to $2.5 million to The Salvation Army of Sacramento to add 60 additional beds in the Center of Hope Emergency Shelter on North B Street.

The funds come from the American Recovery Plan Act and will support the operation of sheltering an additional 60 individuals at a time who had been living along the American River Parkway. The funding will also allow the nonprofit to provide wrap-around services, a hallmark of successful Salvation Army programs aimed at ending homelessness.

The Salvation Army’s mission is to meet human need in the name of Jesus without discrimination. One of the biggest needs in Sacramento is to help the thousands of individuals and families who are currently unhoused. Center of Hope Emergency Shelter is an entry point for Salvation Army sheltering and housing programs, which are aimed at helping people achieve the next level of housing security and self-sufficiency.

This shelter bed expansion is made possible through up to $2.5 million in American Recovery Plan Act funding awarded by Sacramento County.

Salvation Army Center of Hope Emergency Shelter

1200 North B Street

Sacramento, Calif.

About American Recovery Plan Act

Passed along partisan lines, The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, is a US$1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession. (Read the Full Text of the Bill)