Luxury, comfort, & performance in German SUV

Roseville, Calif.- One of the most recognizable brands in the world, BMW waited longer than other luxury manufacturers to delve into SUV production. But once it did in 1999, the results were significant.

The German automaker fills the gaps with all sizes of SUVs. Its largest entry is the X7, an SUV that was introduced in 2019 and three years later enjoyed its biggest sales year (30,705). However, those figures slipped back to 22,795 for 2023.

BMW has an enviable reputation for designing appealing vehicles that are both strong and powerful. Toss in luxury and comfort, and one might deduce that BMW typically offers the complete package. The 2024 BMW X7 follows the standard game plan for success.

Diverse trim models

A year ago, the X7 arrived with a modest refresh that included a more dramatic front end, new dashboard design, and BMW’s latest infotainment system. Essentially unchanged, the 2024 version still offers three rows of seating and can transport up to seven passengers. It also provides a boatload of technology and a choice of three powerful engines and three diverse trim models (xDrive40i, M60i, Alpina XB7).

Starting at a hefty price tag of approximately $81,900, the xDrive40i would be our choice. Of course, if money is not an issue, going with one of the other two versions of the X7 will be even more pleasing.

High performance

High performance is always part of the equation when considering a BMW. We love how the xDrive40i delivered in any driving situation with its power on demand. The engine is a turbocharged 3.0-liter, six-cylinder that generates 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 in 5.8 seconds, but feels even faster.

If that’s not enough, than the M60i is a logical choice. It’s a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8 that delivers 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and goes 0-60 in 4.5 seconds. The high-performance Alpina XB7 is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8 with a whopping 630 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It zips along, going 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph.

All three trim models offer standard all-wheel drive and an adaptive air suspension system that helps promote a smooth ride. The X7 weighs between 5,417 and 5,986 pounds, and when properly equipped can tow up to 7,500 pounds.

Even though it’s a large SUV, the X7 doesn’t drive like some lumbering family hauler. It’s reasonably athletic and can take on corners well with its responsive steering that is also a plus when navigating into tight parking spaces.

Safety

Safety is another major plus of the X7. Standard driver-assistance safety features include forward and rear collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, traffic-sign recognition, automatic high-beam headlights, automatic emergency braking, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

AT A GLANCE -2024 BMW X7

Performance: turbocharged 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, 375 horsepower; twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8, 523 horsepower; twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter, V8, 630 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 21-25 mpg; 16-21 mpg; 15-21 mpg

Price estimate: $81,900 to $108,700

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; corrosion: 12 years/unlimited

Inside the BMW-X7

The interior has an element of class, thanks in part to the abundance of wood and leather. The interior luxury features include heated front seats, power-adjustable steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and ambient interior lighting.

The X7 has a dramatic dashboard that’s slightly curved and includes a 12.3-inch gauge cluster directly in front of the driver and a 14.9-inch touchscreen that can be a challenge to master since there are no convenient buttons to maneuver.

Front and second row seating is comfortable and spacious for even 6-footers. The third row is adequate for adults on short drives, yet not the place to be during longer trips. The cargo area measures 12.8 cubic feet behind the third row, expands to 48.6 cubes behind the second row, and serves as a good hauler when both rows are down, resulting in 90.4 cubic feet.

When shopping for a large luxury SUV, the 2024 BMW X7 should be considered. It delivers comfort, performance and has an appealing interior.

