Experience Christmas at Bayside

Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville for a series of holiday services. Expect to be entertained and encouraged.

Extremely popular with kids of all ages, the services coincide with the community Christmas Light Drive through Adventure in Rocklin.

Due to demand and to help manage traffic, FREE tickets are available online at https://www.baysideonline.com/christmas/

Bayside Christmas Services

@ Adventure Campus

Location: 6401 Stanford Ranch Rd, Roseville, CA

December 15 (7:00 PM)

December 18 (6:00 & 8:30 PM)

December 19 (6:00 & 8:30 PM)

December 21 (6:00 & 8:30 PM)

December 23 (3:00 & 6:00 PM)

@ Granite Bay Campus

Location :8191 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA

December 24 (2:00, 4:30, 7:30 & 10:00 PM)