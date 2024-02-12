Offering solid utility with plenty of features

Roseville, Calif.- Traditional truck owners who are tired of frequently visiting the pumps, might want to consider purchasing the fuel efficient 2024 Ford Maverick, a great alternative to the beloved large truck.

The Maverick is Ford’s smallest pickup truck and is offered at a very reasonable price (starting at around $23,500). It provides solid utility, plenty of available features and is already taking sales away from more notable Ford trucks like the F-150 and Ranger. Debuting in 2021, the Maverick had impressive sales of 91,882 a year ago.

Hybrid option

Its manageable size and agreeable price are two of the Mavericks’ major lures. But for many, the main attraction is the optional hybrid engine that gets a whopping 33-40 mpg. It’s equipped with a 13.8-gallon gas tank that allows the Maverick to go more than 500 miles before requiring a fill up.

For a small truck, the Maverick can deliver some muscle. It hauls up to 2,000 pounds and has a payload of 1,500 pounds – not bad for a truck that weighs between 3,563 to 3,731 pounds. Built on the same platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport, the Maverick is offered in three trim models (XL, XLT, Lariat). It has only one primary rival – the similarly car-based Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tremor model

A new wrinkle to the Maverick last year was the Tremor model. Its greatest asset is providing modest off-road excursions. The Tremor has a 9.4 inch clearance and offers three selectable drive modes – Mud & Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Sand. The Trail Control feature automatically adjusts the accelerator and brakes to a set speed, providing off-road cruise control.

The Tremor package goes for an additional $2,995 and is reserved for the Maverick XLT and Lariat models that come with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. The Tremor is the only Maverick that features an all-wheel-drive system with a torque-vectoring rear differential. The fuel economy is a downside – 21-26 mpg.

Ford flip-flopped the engines for 2024, making the standard one the turbo 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. It’s peppy and fun to drive, going 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds, making it quicker than many pickups. The turbo’s fuel economy (23-30 mpg) obviously can’t compare to the hybrid engine.

The optional engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder hybrid that produces 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. It comes with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added. It’s not nearly as quick as the turbo engine, going 0-60 mph in a somewhat sluggish 7.7 seconds.

AT A GLANCE: 2024 FORD MAVERICK

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 250 horsepower; 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 191 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 23-30 mpg; 33-40 mpg

Price estimate: $23,500 to $34,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Due to its size, the Maverick is naturally easier to maneuver in tight spaces than larger trucks. The steering is responsive and we liked how it handled in tight turns. Standard driver assistance features include rearview camera, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, forward automatic emergency braking, and automatic high-beam headlights.

Interior

There’s nothing special regarding the Maverick interior. It has an ordinary 8-inch touchscreen that’s easy to master. There aren’t a lot of buttons, so finding the proper controls is never an issue. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration come standard.

The front seats are firm, supportive and offer generous head and leg room, even for taller occupants. Leg room is limited in the back row for anyone but kids. The Maverick bed measures 54.4 inches in length and the total volume is 33.3 cubic feet.

The 2024 Ford Maverick is a suitable alternative for folks who don’t care for large trucks. But note that it’s big enough for average hauling and delivers solid performance. And if the hybrid engine is selected, the Maverick will provide major savings at the pumps.