Milestone achievement and beginning of the next chapter

Rocklin, Calif. – Sierra College celebrated the achievement of more than 3,200 graduates. The in-person ceremonies at the Rocklin, Nevada County and Tahoe-Truckee campuses on May 18th and 19th included more than 500 graduates who walked across the stage to receive their degrees.

Among the more than 3,200 graduates, the average age is 26 with 20% of graduates aged 30 or older – ranging in age from the youngest graduate at 15 to the oldest at 75. This included 65 veterans and 26 former foster youth.

The top five majors for graduates this year:

Allied Health

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Natural Science

Psychology for Transfer

Business Administration for Transfer

The top five high schools for graduates this year:

Whitney High School

Woodcreek High School

Rocklin High School

Oakmont High School

Roseville High School

In remarks to graduates, Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan noted, “You have all taken different paths to get here, and your experiences are uniquely your own, but what you have in common is the value you place on your education.”

Also speaking at Sierra College’s 2023 Commencement celebrations:

Student Speakers: Patrick Forbes (Tahoe-Truckee), Olivia Terhorst-Steele (NCC), Maya Mosely (Rocklin)

Commencement Address: Trish Rodriguez, Senior Vice President, Clinical Services for Northern California, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospital

Faculty Speakers: Allie Aguilar, Counselor (NCC), Michael Waterson, Professor of Mathematics (Rocklin)

Fall 2023

Registration at Sierra College is open for Fall 2023. More information on affordable, convenient, and relevant education is available at www.SierraCollege.edu/YouCan.

